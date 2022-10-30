Andy Murray vs Guilles Simon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon in ATP Paris?
The match between Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon can be followed on television on Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Andy Murray vs Gilles Simon match at ATP Paris?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries: Argentina: 12:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs.
Brazil: 13:30 hrs.
Chile: 12:30 hrs.
Colombia: 12:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 12:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:30 hrs.
Peru: 12:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:30 hrs.
England: 18: 30 hrs
USA: 14:30 hrs.
Australia: 04:30 hrs.
India: 21:45 hrs.
How does Gilles Simon arrive?
The French tennis player arrives after withdrawing three days ago from the Brest Challenger. The 37-year-old was eliminated in the second round of the U.S. Open, fell in the qualifying round of Wimbledon and at Roland Garros reached the last 32. He has not won more than two consecutive matches in the final stretch of 2022. Last year he lost in this tournament in the preliminary round to the American Giron
How is Andy Murray coming along?
Andy Murray was close to winning at the start of 2022 at the Sydney ATP where he fell in the final against the Russian Karatsev that was the tournament he was closest to winning. At the Madrid Open he had to retire before playing against Novak Djokovic. In the Surbiton Challenger he reached the semifinals and Kudla came back. In the ATP of Stuttgart he was finalist, although he lost against Berrettini, in a match that ended a little bit weakened. That conditioned him in the Wimbledon that in the second round he lost against Isner in four sets, in the ATP of Newport he reached the quarterfinals, but there he ran into the Kazakhstani tennis player Bublik. His physical problems caused him to lose in the first round of the Washington ATP in three sets to Sweden's Ymer. He also lost in the first round of the ATP Montreal against the American Taylor Fritz. At the Cincinnati ATP, he was eliminated in the second round by his teammate Norrie. At the US Open he lost in the third round to Italian Matteo Berrenttini, while he won the singles match against Popko in the Davis Cup in the farewell match against his friend Roger Federer. In the ATP of Guijon where he reached the quarterfinals, but lost to American Korda. Before arriving in France he played the ATP Basel where he was eliminated in the round of 16 of the ATP Basel;
Background
A total of 18 times Andy Murray and Gilles Simon have faced each other with a favorable balance for the tennis player from Great Britain who has won 16 times, while the Frenchman has only won twice. Although the last time these players met was in 2016 in the round of 16 of the Vienna ATP, which Murray won in three sets after losing the first set. While the last time Gilles Simon won this duel was in the quarterfinals of the ATP Rotterdam in 2015. This will be the first time they will meet in this tournament;
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Gilles Simon meet in the first round of the ATP Parí's in search of a place in the round of 16;
