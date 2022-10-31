Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy match at ATP Masters 1000 Paris?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Order of play Tuesday 1
These will be the matches at the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris;
Novak Djokovic talks about his farewell
The Serbian tennis player has revealed how he would like to say goodbye to professional tennis and has admitted that he would like in a similar way that Roger Federer did a few weeks ago: "Honestly, I hope I can leave as Roger did because it was something very nice. I do not think about it yet and hopefullyá there is still a lot to happen, but I have clear that I would like my great rivals to be present with me when I retire from professional tennis"
How does Maxime Cressy arrive?
Maxime Cressy fell just short of winning the Eastbourne ATP when he was defeated in the final by his partner Taylor Fritz. While at Wimbledon he fell in the second round and finished the grass season proclaiming champion of the Newport ATP. After that he has had bad results on hard surface, having to withdraw from the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open and falling in the first round of the Astana ATP, ATP Florence and Basel. Before this tournament he had two consecutive defeats and had not passed the second round since the Winston Salerm TP in August. In the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris he has eliminated the Argentinean Diego Schwartzmann by double 6-3.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Open de Madrid 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title.
Background
This will be the first time that Novak Djokovic and Maxime Cressy will meet in history. The Serbian tennis player has not met an American player since the Laver Cup in which he defeated Tiafoe. The 35-year-old Serb and the 25-year-old American will meet for the first time at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris.
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Maxime Cressy to meet in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris
