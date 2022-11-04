Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti
In a few moments we will share with you minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti, as well as the latest news from the Accor Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti?
The match can be followed on television on Tennis TV. If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match at ATP Masters 1000 Paris?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs.
Brazil: 13:30 hrs.
Chile: 12:30 hrs.
Colombia: 12:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 12:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 13:30 hrs.
Peru: 12:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 14:30 hrs.
England: 18: 30 hrs
USA: 14:30 hrs.
Australia: 04:30 hrs.
India: 21:45 hrs.
Novak Djokovic outdoes himself again
The Serbian tennis player has once again made history in Masters 1000 Parí s continues his unbeaten streak and after beating Cressy achieved a record by becoming the tennis player with more victories in a Masters 1000 Indoor with 48 wins and now totals 49 after beating Kchanov surpassing Pete Sampras and Boris Becker.
How does Lorenzo Musetti arrive?
The young Italian tennis player of only 20 years old already won last October the tournament in Naples and in Hamburg in July where he beat the current world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final. In his most recent tournament he fell in the first round of the ATP Basel in Switzerland despite winning the first set, but was overcome by the Spanish Albert Ramos. In this tournament he overcame in the first round the Croatian Cilic by double 6-4, then by 6-4 and 6-2 to the Georgian Basilashvilli. In the round of 16 he conceded his first set when he started losing against the world number 4, Casper Ruud, but with a double 6-4 he has reached the semifinals.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Open de Madrid 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he has won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In this tournament he has already beaten Cressy and Khachanov.
Background
Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti have met twice in history, most recently on February 21 in the first round of the ATP Dubai where the Serbian won by double 6-3. They also met last year in Paris, but it was at Roland Garros where Djokovic won again after the Italian player withdrew despite winning the first two sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti meet in the quarterfinals for a place in the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti at ATP Masters 1000 Paris.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.