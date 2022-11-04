Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
In a few moments we will share with you the previous of the Novak Djokovic vs Tefanos Tsitsipas live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Accor Arena.Do not miss any detail of the match with the minute by minute and live online of VAVEL.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 7:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs.
Brazil: 10:30 hrs.
Chile: 9:30 hrs.
Colombia: 9:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs.
Spain: 16:30 hrs.
México: 9:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 30 hrs.
Peru: 9:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs.
England: 15: 30 hrs
EEUU:11:30 hrs.
Australia: 00:30 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Djokovic admits he played his best match against Musetti
The Serbian after qualifying for the semifinals analyzes the match against the Italian tennis player
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to win another title since he hasn't done it since the ATP Mallorca in June, although after falling in the round of 32 against Kyrgios, he also fell in the first round to the young Englishman Draper. In the last Grand Slam he had the chance to be number 1, but in the first round he was eliminated by the Colombian Daniel Elahi. He helped his Greek national team by winning both singles matches. In the Laver Cup he beat Argentina's Schwartzann, but lost to Tiafoe in the match that gave the rest of the world team the win. He became finalist of the ATP Astana and in his final stretch of the year he lost again in another final, this time in the ATP Stockholm against Rune, while in Vienna he fell in the round of 16. In this tournament he has not conceded a set and has already eliminated Evans, Moutet and Tommy Paul.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. He could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, and neither in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Open de Madrid 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he has won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In this tournament he has already beaten Cressy, Khachanov and the Italian Musetti.
Background
A total of 11 times Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won eight times, while the Greek has won three times. The last time these two tennis players met was in October in the final of the Astana ATP in which Djokovic won, this was not the only duel this year since in May in the final of the ATP Rome Djokovic won 6-0 and 7-6. They also met in 2021 and it was in the final of Roland Garros in 2021 in a thrilling five-set match that ended with a victory for the Serb, who has won the last five duels. The última victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas in the exhibition, while his último triumph fell ó in the quarterfinals of the ATP Shanghai in which the Greek took the victory in three sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas meet in the second semifinal of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris in search of a place in the final;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP Masters 1000 Paris
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.