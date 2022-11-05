Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Final ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Djokovic in search of his seventh Masters 1000 Paris title
The Serbian tennis player, who has won in 29 of the last 30 matches he has played, is looking to win for the last time the ATP Masters 1000 Parí s and also defends last year's crown. Novak Djokovic accumulates in this tournament 13 consecutive matches without losing.
How does Holger Rune arrive?
The young tennis player from Denmark, only 19 years old, is already in the top 20 in the world. Since he fell in the first round at the ATP Cincinnatti has awakened, then in the last Grand Slam of the year fell in the seventeenth round against Norrie. He went to France where he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Bublik in the ATP of Metz. At the beginning of October he reached the final of the ATP of Bulgaria where he was at the gates of the title, but fell against the Swiss Heusler in the final. In spite of that he kept on trying and this time he won the ATP Stockholm, beating Stefanos Tstsipas in the final to become champion. A week later he played the Basel APT where he again lost in the final, this time against Auger Aliassime. In the ATP Masters 1000 Paris, he started with a comeback in the first round against Wawrinka. In the second round he eliminated the number 10, Hurkacz in two sets, in the eighth round the number 9, Rublev, and in the quarterfinals he qualified after the withdrawal of the number 1, Carlos Alcaraz and in the semifinals he took revenge against the number 8, Auger Aliassime in the final of Basel. He has played in the final of the last three tournaments he has played.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. Although this has helped him to be more rested in this final stretch of the year, he could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he has won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In this tournament he has already beaten Cressy, Khachanov, Italian Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the latter being the only one who has conceded a set in this tournament.
Background
Only once in history have Novak Djokovic and Holger Runa met and this was last year in the first round of the Grand Slam, the U.S. Open. A duel in which Djokovic won in just over two hours, but the Danish did not lower his arms despite having a rich history in tennis and even beat him in the second set, in the end 6-1 7-6 6-2 and 6-1 in favor of the Serbian;
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will meet in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris in search of winning the last Masters 1000 of 2022. This will be the second time that the Serb and the Danish player will meet in the final.
Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune in ATP Masters 1000 Paris Final
Manuel Carmona Hidalgo