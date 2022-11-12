Rafa Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Taylor Fritz ATP Finals?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
What does Nadal need to finish the year as world number 1?
Rafa Nadal to finish at the top of the ATP Rankings needs to reach the final undefeated. It should be remembered that the Spanish tennis player has not won this tournament and has only reached the final twice, in 2010 and 2013.
How does Taylor Fritz arrive?
Taylor Fritz arrives after falling in two consecutive tournaments in the second round, in ATP Vienna at the hands of Dennis Shapavalov and in ATP Paris by Simon in three sets. He started October by winning the Tokyo ATP, where he beat his American partner, Tiafoe, in the final. He also helped the rest of the world win the Laver Cup by beating Norrie, however he was eliminated in the first round of the last Grand Slam of the year after losing in four sets to American Holt
How does Rafa Nadal arrive?
The balance of this year is 38 wins and six defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year, first the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the comeback of the Spanish tennis player to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the Miami ATP he lost in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be on leave due to an injury. After playing at the Madrid Open at home and with good sensations, he looked for the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinal round. Before playing Roland Garros, he defended the crown at the Rome ATP, but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapovalov prevented him from advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set 6-1. Despite his doubts, he again showed his grit to win his 14th Roland Garros. At Wimbledon he had to retire before playing the semifinals. At ATP Cincinaati he was eliminated in the first round against Coric. His last tournament was at the US Open where he was surprised by Tiafoe in the round of 16, shortly after he played in the Laver Cup doubles in the farewell of his friend Roger Federer. In his most recent tournament he fell in the first round of the ATP Paris to Tommy Paul.
Background
A total of four times have seen the faces Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz, with a favorable balance for the Spanish tennis player who has won three times. In their last duel was in July in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon where Nadal won in five sets, while in March the winner was the American and also in a final. This happened last March 20 where Fritz won in two sets to Nadal and won the title at Indian Wells. In 2020 they faced each other in the Mexican tournament of Acapulco where the Spaniard won in two sets. They also met for the first time in 2019 in a tie break exhibition.
Venue: The match will be played at the Pale Alpitour, located in Turin, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 15,657 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafa Nadal and Taylor Fritz will meet in the first match of the group stage of the ATP Finals, both also share a group with Casper Ruud and Auger Aliassime.
