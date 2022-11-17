Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
In a few moments we will share with you minute by minute coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Danil Medvedev, as well as the latest news from Pala Alpitour. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Finals?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Novak Djokovic to participate in the first Grand Slam of the year
The Serbian tennis player will return to the Australian Open after missing the tournament this year after he decided not to get vaccinated. The Australian government's new Immigration Minister, Andrew Giles, who has nothing changed, lifted Novak's sanction;
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
Daniil Medvedev has three consecutive defeats after losing the first two at the ATP Finals, against Tsitsipas and Rublev, both in three sets. He was also eliminated in the first round of the ATP París against the Australian Alex De Miñaur. He has not won since October 30 when he won in the final of the ATP Vienna against Canadian Dennis Shapavalov. He began the month of October playing the ATP Astana in which an injury knocked him out of the tournament in the semifinal round. In the last Grand Slam of the year he lost in the round of 16 against Nick Kyrgios.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. Although this has helped him to be more rested in this final stretch of the year, he could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In his last tournament, the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, he lost in the final against Rune. In the ATP Finals he has won the two matches he has played in which he has not conceded any set and is assured of a place in the next round;
Background
A total of 11 times Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won seven times, while the Russian has won four times. They have only met once in this 2022 and it was last October 8 in the semifinals of the Astana ATP in which the Russian player retired at the end of the second set due to injury;
Venue: The match will be played at the Pale Alpitour, located in Turin, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 15,657 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet in the third and final match of the group stage of the ATP Finals, both are in the red group along with Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev at ATP Finals
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.