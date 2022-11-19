Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly ATP Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
In a few moments we will share with you minute by minute coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz as well as the latest news from Pala Alpitour. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz ATP Finals?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
First participation of Taylor Fritz
The American tennis player has played the ATP Finals for the first time and in his first time he has qualified for the semifinals after passing the group stage. With this point he sealed his qualification;
How does Taylor Fritz arrive?
Taylor Fritz arrives after falling in two consecutive tournaments in the second round, in ATP Vienna at the hands of Dennis Shapavalov and in ATP Paris by Simon in three sets. He started October by winning the Tokyo ATP, where he beat his American partner, Tiafoe, in the final. He also helped the rest of the world win the Laver Cup by beating Norrie, but was eliminated in the first round of the last Grand Slam of the year after losing in four sets to American Holt. In ATP Finals he has passed as second of the group after beating Nadal in the first match, in the second match he fell against Ruud and defeated Auger Aliassime to qualify for the semifinals.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. Although this has helped him to be more rested in this final stretch of the year, he could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Madrid Open 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In his last tournament, the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, he lost in the final against Rune. In ATP Finals he has passed as first of group after beating Tsitsipas, Rublev and Medvedev.
Background
A total of five times Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won all the matches. The last time they met was in the quarterfinals at the ATP Parí's where Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3. In only one match has the American tennis player managed to win a set against Nole, this was at the Australian Open in 2021, a five-set match that lasted almost 3 hours and a half.
Venue: The match will be played at the Pale Alpitour, located in Turin, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 15,657 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz meet in the semifinals of the ATP Finals for a place in the final
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz at ATP Finals
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.