Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Final ATP Finals

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud ATP Finals?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Novak Djokovic after qualifying to the finals
The Serbian tennis player talked about how he reaches the final after beating Taylor Fritz: "My physical condition is different from the other matches. After the match with Medvedev of more than three hours, I felt heavier with my legs than in other days. I knew I wasn't going to be at my freshest, but that I would have to find a way to adjust my game, the lack of reaction on the court. I wasn't feeling my best from a game standpoint. I didn't feel like I was exhausted enough to not be able to play. I felt good and I could have held on for another set with no problem. I didn't hit the ball as cleanly as I did throughout the week, also because of my legs. These wins are worth twice as much. When you don't feel so good, but you still manage to win against a great player. I have to be happy;
How does Casper Ruud arrive?
Casper Ruud, who was at the gates of winning the last Grand Slam after losing in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, then disputed the Laver Cup and the Davis Cup. While in Seoul ATP he lost in the quarterfinals in three sets against Japan's Nishioka. A week later he was defeated in the first round by the Spaniard Jaume Munar and also in the last tournament he played in October he lost against Wawrinka in the ATP Basel. At the ATP Paracute; s fell in the second round to be defeated by the Italian Musetti. In ATP Finals he started winning against Auger Aliassime and then against Taylor Fritz, he closed the group stage losing against Rafa Nadal, but despite the defeat he reached the semifinals as first of the group. He qualified to the final after beating Rublev in two sets by 6-2 and 6-4.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
Nole has played few tournaments this year because he has not been vaccinated and that has caused him to be deprived of the big tournaments of this start of the year. Although this has helped him to be more rested in this final stretch of the year, he could not be at the Australian Open, despite the politics, nor in the U.S. tour. In his first tournament of the year he fell in the quarterfinals to Vasley. While in the ATP Monte Carlo he was eliminated in the first round by the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and in the ATP Belgrade tournament he was a finalist, but was eliminated by Rublev. In the Open de Madrid 2022 he reached the semifinals where he was surprised by the young Carlos Alcaraz. He won the Rome ATP, while at Roland Garros he defended his crown, but Nadal took him down in the quarterfinals. He managed to win his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He participated in the Laver Cup, beating Tiafoe and losing to Auger Aliassime. During the month of October he won the Tel Aviv ATP and the Astana ATP. With this he achieved his 90th title. In his last tournament, the ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, he lost in the final against Rune. In ATP Finals he has passed as first of the group after beating Tsitsipas, Rublev and Medvedev. In the semifinals he defeated Taylor Fritz in two sets.
Background
A total of three times Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud have faced each other and in all of them the Serbian tennis player has won and has not even conceded any set against the Norwegian. The last time these two players met in 2022 was in the semifinals of the ATP Rome where Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3. They already met here last year at the ATP Finals, this time in the group stage where Nole won 7-6, 6-2. While the first duel between these two players was in 2020 also in the semifinals of the ATP Rome, this time the result was 7-5 and 6-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Pale Alpitour, located in Turin, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 15,657 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will meet in the final of the ATP Finals, this is the first time that these two players meet in a final.
