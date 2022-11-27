Canada vs Australia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Davis Cup Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Canada vs Australia?
The match will start at 7:00 ET and can be followed on TV through Movistar +.
What time is the Canada vs Australia Davis Cup Final?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Team Australia National Team
Lleyton Hewitt is the captain of the Australian team in which he achieved 30 titles as a professional tennis player, two of them Grand Slams. His team is formed by: Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson
Team Canada Selection
The team is led by captain Frank Danvevic who has led the Canadian national team since 2018 and his team consists of: Dennis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospil, Alexis Galarneu and Gabriel Diallo,
How does Australia arrive?
The Australian National Team started 2022 playing the ATP Cup where they defeated France and Italy, however the defeat of Russia left them out of the semifinals. In the Davis Cup qualifying round they defeated Hungary 3-2. In the group stage of the Davis Cup they started with a 3-0 win over Belgium, followed by a 1-2 win over France. Finally they closed the group stage losing 1-2 against Germany, which meant finishing second in the group. In the quarterfinals they defeated the Netherlands. They reached the final after Kokkinakis lost the first singles match against Coric, then De Miñ defeated Cilic and forced the third deciding match. In the doubles match they lost the first set, but Thompson and Purcell ended up winning in just over two hours to reach Sunday's final, something they have not done since 2003;
How does Canada arrive?
A national team that started 2022 playing the ATP Cup in which they were defeated in the first match by 0-3 against the United States. They beat Great Britain and Germany to qualify for the semifinals. In the semifinals they beat Russia 2-0 and became champions after beating Spain 2-0 in the final. In the qualifying round of the Davis Cup they lost 4-0 against the Netherlands. In September they played the group stage of the Davis Cup in which they beat South Korea and Spain, both by 2-1, although they lost in the last round against Serbia. They finally qualified as runners-up behind Spain, beating Germany in the quarterfinals. Their qualification for the final was complicated after Sonego's victory over Shapovalov. Then Auger Aliassime forced the third match by beating Musseeti and in the decisive doubles match the Canadian pair formed by Auger Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil prevailed;
Background
In the last four meetings, the Canadian and Australian teams have faced each other with an even balance with two victories for each one. The last time they met was in 2020 in the group stage of the ATP Cup in Australia, where the hosts won 3-0. While in 2019 they met in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in which they won by 1-2 the Selection of Canadaó, which ended as second after losing against Spainó a. While in 2017 in the Hoffman Cup clash, Australia won 2-1. And also in this tournament was their first duel that in this case the victory fell to the North American country that won 2-1;
Venue: The match will be played at the Palacio de Deportes de Jose María Martín Carpena, located in Málaga. Basketball is usually played here, although it has been used for the Davis Cup playoffs. It was inaugurated in 1999 and has a capacity for 13,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Canada and Australia will meet in the Davis Cup final in search of the title;
