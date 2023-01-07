Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Adelaida

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev & nbsp; it can be followed on TV through Tennis TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match at ATP Adelaide?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Novak Djokovic talks about his sensations
"I know that the first Grand Slam of the year is just around the corner, but I really want to focus all my attention here. Now I have a clash with a direct rival like Medvedev, maybe there is no more difficult challenge at the moment. I hope it will be a great semifinal, I'm sure, it will be the biggest test so far both for me and for him. This is what we want to happen in Melbourne, at the Australian Open". On Daniil Medvedev, his opponent in the semifinals, he said the following: "The respect between us is mutual, of course. I am fully aware of what a good tennis player he is, of all the good things he does on the court. He has established himself as a better player over the last 4-5 years, he has been one of the best players in the world, a former No. 1 ranked player and a Grand Slam champion. Mentally he is a very tough opponent, he comes up big in the important moments, has a great serve and a very complete game. Besides, he keeps improving. Of all the times that we have played, I believe that they are about 12, only a couple of them were victories có the rest were all very closed encounters". He's a player that doesn't give you too many free points, so to speak. He has a great serve, so he can sail through his serving games easily, but then he makes you work a lot on your serving games. He is definitely one of the most difficult players to play against," he said of the Russian's strengths.
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
Daniil Medvedev did not finish 2022 well as he lost all the matches of the group stage of the ATP Finals and fell in the first round of the ATP París. He closed it by playing a tournament in Saudi Arabia where he was eliminated in the final by Taylor Fritz. The finalist of the last edition of the Australian Open is in the semifinals of the ATP Adelaide after beating Sonego, who withdrew, Kecmanovic and Khachanov.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year when he decided not to get vaccinated, where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government made the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the Paris ATP and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before returning to the Australian Open, he is playing the Adelaide ATP where he is already in the semifinals after beating two French players, Lestienne and Halys and in the quarterfinals against Dennis Shapovalov. He has not conceded a single set in any match.
Background
A total of 12 times Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have met, with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won eight times, while the Russian has won four times. Twice they have faced each other this past 2022, first in the semifinals of the ATP Astana in which Medvedev had to withdraw and in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turín where Nole won in three sets. They have met three times in Australia, twice at the Australian Open and once at the ATP Cup, and in all of them the Serbian has won.
Venue: The match will be played at the Memorial Drive Park Complex, located in Adelaide, which opened in 1921 and has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet in the semifinals of the ATP Adelaide.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev at ATP Adelaide
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.