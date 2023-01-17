Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballés live?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes live you can follow it on Eurosport Player
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballés match in Australian Open?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 03:30 hrs.
Colombia: 03:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:30 hrs
Spain: 10:30 hrs.
Mexico: 03:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:30 hrs.
Peru: 03:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:30 hrs.
France: 10:30 hrs.
Sweden: 10:30 hrs.
Order of Play Tuesday, January 17 th 2023 in Australian Open
Tuesday will begin at the Rod Laver Arena with two WTA matches, after which the clash between Andy Murray and Berrentini will take place. In the evening, it will be the turn of the world No. 2, before this match between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Carballes. While in the Margaret Court Arena will play in the ATP category, Machaz vs Ruud and in the last match of the court HSU vs the Australian, Alex de Miñaur. Lastly, the John Cain Arena will start with the match between Rublev vs Thiem, followed by Fritz vs Basilashvili. It was also scheduled to end with Nick Kyrgios vs Safiullin, but Kyrgios has withdrawn from the first Grand Slam of the year. In this thread all the matches to be played on Tuesday, January 17.
How does Roberto Carballés arrive?
The Spanish tennis player of 29 years old, number 75 in the world, had to withdraw in the last tournament he played in 2022 in the round of 16 of the Valencia Challenger. This was proclaimed champion of the Seville Challenger in September. He started 2023 playing the Pune ATP in India, where he beat Zapata in the first round, but fell in the round of 16, eliminated by the Croatian Cilic.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where the Australian government finally took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came from behind to win his 92nd title.
Background
These two tennis players have only faced each other once in their history and it was in 2019 also in the first round of a Grand Slam, in that case at the US Open in which Novak Djokovic defeated in three sets after a 6-4, 6-1 and 6-4. Djokovic has not played against a Spanish player since September 2022 in the round of 16 where he played against Pablo Andujar in which the Serbian won 6-0 and 6-3. While Roberto Carballé s has not faced a Serbian tennis player since October 6 in the Challenger of Parma where the Spanñol won against Zekic in the round of 16 by 6-3 and 6-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Roberto Carballés will meet in the second round of the Australian Open
