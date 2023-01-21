Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov preview as well as the latest news from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov live?
If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov live you can follow the match on Eurosport Player
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 2:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.
Greece: 10:00 hrs.
Serbia: 9:00 hrs.
Novak Djokovic has doubts about his physical condition
The Serbian tennis player was worried at the end of the match against Couacaud and sealed his qualification to the next round: "My situation is not ideal. I would like things to be better, but it is what it is. The positive thing is that I have a day's cushion." He admitted that he can't even train on rest days, as he needs total rest: "I don't train on the days I don't play in order to preserve my leg. I am worried because there are reasons to be worried. There are two options: withdraw or continue and try to compete with Dimitrov". Although these small annoyances do not take away his illusion of winning his ninth Australian Open and recalls that "two years ago I also got injured in the middle of the tournament and ended up taking the title". On the other hand, he spoke about the controversy he had with a fan: "I was clearly drunk. I can handle him insulting me six times, but he had already crossed the line".
How does Grigor Dimitrov arrive?
The semifinalist of the last ATP of Vienna arrives after starting the 2023 in the United Cup where he lost in the first match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, although he won in the second and in two sets against David Goffin. The Bulgarian tennis player won in the first round against the Russian Karatsev in three sets and in just over an hour and a half left out the Serbian Laslo Djere by 6-3, 6-2 and 6-0.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came back to win his 92nd title. In his return to the Australian Open he is already in the third round after leaving out Roberto Carballé s and the French Enzo Couacaud
Background
A total of 11 times Novak Djokovic and Dimitrov have met with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won ten times, while the Bulgarian has only won once. The last time they met was in the semifinals of the ATP Parí's where Djokovic won 7-6, 6-4. Twice they have won a Grand Slam, the last time was at the Wimbledon ATP in 2014, both times the Serbian won. The only time the Serb won in this duel was in 2013 at the Madrid ATP in three sets. This will be the first time they meet at the Australian Open;
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov will meet in the round of 32 at the Australian Open;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.