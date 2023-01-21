Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs.
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
Andy Murray arrives confident
he British tennis player spoke after eliminating Kokkinakis in a match that will remain in the memory of tennis: "Thanasi was playing, I mean, serving unbelievable, hitting his huge forehand and I don't know how I managed to overcome it. I started to play better as the match went on. And yeah, I have a big heart. I think I'm now most matches coming back from two sets to love. So I've done it before, I have experience and I just rely on that experience and that drive and that fight, and my love for the game and the competition, and my respect for this event and the competition. That's why I kept going. Andy Murray, 35, concluded with "it was amazing that I managed to turn it around."
How does Roberto Bautista arrive?
Roberto Bautista started the 2023 in the ATP Adelaide where he surprised by eliminating Rublev in the first round but fell in the round of 16 against Sebastián Korda. The following week he also played the Adelaide 2 in which he was a better player and was a finalist, however he was defeated in the final by the Korean Kwon in the tie break. In the Australian Open in the first round he eliminated the Portuguese Sousa by 6-3 and double 6-2. He suffered more in the second round where he had to turn around the match against the American Holt who won the first two sets, after nearly 3 hours the Spaniard achieved the pass.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 playing an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, in which he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost against Evans. He came into this tournament losing the last three ATP matches he has played and had not won in an official match since last October 25 when he defeated Russian Safiullun after a comeback. In his 2023 debut he lost in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. At the Australian Open he is proving that Murray never gives up, in the first round he defeated in five sets the Italian Berretini, currently ranked 14th in the world, in a match that lasted nearly five hours. More complicated still what he did in the second round after leaving out the Australian Kokkinakis out after 5 hours and 50 minutes and after coming back from two sets down;
Background
Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista have met seven times with a favorable balance for the Spanish player who has won four times, while the British player has won three times. The last time these two tennis players met was in the round of 16 of the APT Basel in October 2022 in which Bautista won 6-3, 6-2. This will not be the first time they will face each other at the Australian Open, as these two met four years ago in the first round in a five-set match lasting 4 hours and 14 minutes in which the Spaniard won. Murray also knows what it is like to beat this player in a Grand Slam, he did it in 2014 at Wimbledon in three sets;
Venue: The match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena, located in Melbourne. The stadium was built in 1987 and after being remodeled in 2010 now has a capacity for 75,000 people.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista will face each other in the round of 32 of the Australian Open in search of a place in the last 16;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista at Australian Open
