Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev
In a few moments, we will share with you the preview of Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev, as well as the latest news from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev live you can follow it on Eurosport Player
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Novak Djokovic tires of criticism
Novak Djokovic was fed up with criticism of his injury: "Those who doubt, let them continue to do so. It's funny how only my injuries are questioned, while when other tennis players, you know who I mean, have physical problems, they are the victims. The thing is that I am always the one who fakes it. I have no need to prove anything to anyone, but I have medical evidence, from now and two years ago. I have very clear MRI and ultrasound scans. I don't know if I will show it in the documentary they are preparing about me, it depends on how I feel, but I don't care what people think. There is a radically different narrative around me than other tennis players, but that only makes me stronger, it motivates me even more to try to be the best in history, so I can only be grateful for that. Many masks that have been created in the last two years in the circuit with situations that have occurred during the pandemic will continue to fall. I'm very interested to see what the future holds, not just on a sporting level."
How does Andrey Rublev arrive?
Andrey Rublev closed 2022 being semifinalist of the ATP Finals and playing two exhibition tournaments, the last one in the United Arab Emirates at the World Tennis Championship where he lost in the final against Tsitsipas. He started 2023 playing two tournaments in Adelaide, in both he was defeated in the first round, the first against Roberto Bautista and the second against Kokkinakis. In this Australian Open is showing different sensations and is already in the quarterfinals after eliminating Thiem, Ruusuvuori, Evans and Danish Rune, the latter after five sets;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came back to win his 92nd title. In his return to the Australian Open and is already in the quarterfinals after leaving out Roberto Carball & eacute; s, the French Enzo Couacaud, Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur. S & oacute; has only conceded a single set throughout the tournament.
Background
A total of three times Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev have met, with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won twice. While in a duel the Russian tennis player has won. The última time that these two tennis players faced each other was in the last 2022 in the finals of the ATP Turín in which Novak won by 6-4 and 6-1. In April last year they met in the final of the ATP Belgrade where the Russian won in three sets. This will be the first time that these two players will meet in the Australian Open and also the first time they will meet in a Grand Slam.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic meet in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in search of a place in the semifinals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev at Australian Open
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.