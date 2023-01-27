Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul, as well as the latest news from the Rod Laver Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live you can follow it on Eurosport Player
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Novak Djokovic's feelings are getting better and better
The Serbian tennis player has never lost in a semifinal here and whenever he has played in the semifinals at the Australian Open, he has always ended up winning this tournament. "I've been in a situation like this many times, I've never lost a semifinal at the Australian Open and I hope it stays that way," he said about this situation. As for his feelings, he explained: "He probably played the best tennis of his life here. Very explosive and dynamic. Fast and a very solid backhand. He likes to get inside the court and dictate the point with his forehand. He has great movement with his serve, with which he can serve anywhere. He's very complete." "I can't say this year I'm feeling better than ever here because I've had great years here in Australia. But in the last two matches, playing against two guys who are great players, beating them with that dominance is definitely what I want right now," added the Belgrade-born tennis player. As for how they think he is being treated by the media, he said, "I like to see when someone offers a different perspective, understanding if it's written about me or another athlete. Understanding where he is coming from and trying to be objective. What I personally like to see is respect and not a narrative that goes in a direction that focuses on only one side of the story and continues for a while following that direction."
How does Tommy Paul arrive?
The American tennis player closed the year 2022 disputing the final of the ATP Parí's where he reached the quarterfinals where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He started the year playing the Adelaide 2 ATP where he lost in the round of 16 to Draper. In the first Grand Slam of the year he is already in the semifinals for the first time in history. To get there, he first eliminated Stuff, Davidivoch in five sets, the American Broobsky, Roberto Bautista and in the quarterfinals the compatriot Shelton;
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came back to win his 92nd title. In his return to the Australian Open he is already in the quarterfinals after leaving out Roberto Carballé s, Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. He has only conceded one set during the whole tournament.
Background
This will be the first time that Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul will meet. The Serb and the American will meet for the first time in their fight for the final of the first Grand Slam of the year.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul will meet in the second semifinal of the Australian Open for a place in the final of the first Grand Slam of the year;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Tommy at Australian Open
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.