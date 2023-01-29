Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Australian Open

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Stefano Tsitsipas match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
Statements by Stefano Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas will have a chance to be No. 1 and this is what he said: "I'm playing great tennis, I'm enjoying myself. I just don't see any downside or negativity in what I'm trying to do on court. Even if something doesn't work, I'm optimistic about whatever result and opponent I have to face. It's something that's been missing from my game. It may not go my way, but I give 110%. I knew it was a long journey and there are certain steps you have to take to give yourself a chance to compete for something like this, but I believed it. First of all, it's your ego talking. You either have it or you don't. I was very confident as a kid. I was good in my country. I proved I was good by leaving Greece and competing in other countries. I ended up at number one junior, now I want to make it in men's professional tennis."
Statements by Novak Djokovic
The Serbian tennis player commented after qualifying for the final: "I am very satisfied for another Grand Slam final. It is exactly what I imagined and what I wanted once I arrived in Australia, I intended to put myself in a position to fight for another Australian Open title. The experience of having been in this particular situation helps me, and the fact that I have never lost an Australian Open final is a great confidence booster ahead of Sunday. However, I still have to do the on-court work. I'm going to face Tsitsipas, who is in great form and has been playing his best tennis."
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
The Greek tennis player who closed the year playing the tournament in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, this last one he ended up winning. In the United Cup he played all the matches he played, both in singles and doubles. In the Australian Open he defeated Halys, Hijikata, Griekspoor, in the eighth round against Sinner in five sets, in the quarterfinals against Lehecka and in the semifinals against the Russian Khachanov. Tsitsipas has a record of nine wins and zero losses in 2023.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serbian tennis player returns to Australia after not being here last year after deciding not to get vaccinated where he was involved in a controversy where in the end the Australian government took the decision to leave him out of the first Grand Slam of 2022, the Australian Open. Nole said goodbye to 2022 by winning the ATP Finals, being finalist of the ATP in Paris and playing an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Before playing the first Grand Slam of the year, he was proclaimed champion of the Adelaide ATP where he only conceded one set and it was in the first set of the final, but he came back to win his 92nd title. In his return to the Australian Open he is already in the quarterfinals after leaving out Roberto Carballé s, Frenchman Enzo Couacaud, Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev and finally Tommy Paul in the semifinals. He has only conceded a single set during the entire tournament.
Background
A total of 12 times Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won ten times, while the Greek has won twice. The last time they met was in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turí n in which Djokovic won 6-4, 7-6. This will be the second time that these two tennis players meet in the final of a Grand Slam, the last time and the only time this happened was in 2021 in the final of Roland Garros in which the Belgrade-born player won in five sets in a match lasting more than 4 hours.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, located in Melbourne, which was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 14820 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in the final of the Australian Open, at stake is the first Grand Slam of the year;
