Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info in ATP Doha (0-0)

First ATP tournament quarterfinals for Alexandre Muller
This will be the first time that the French tennis player Alexandre Muller will play in the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament and he will face a former world number 1.
Andy Murray's balance in the ATP Doha quarterfinals
The tennis player from Great Britain and former world No. 1 has managed to win all four times he has played in the quarterfinals of the ATP Doha
Murray happy after defeating Alexander Zverev
The tennis player from Great Britain is already in the quarterfinals and explained that "it makes a big difference to the players when we come out to play and we have a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd. Hopefully that will continue for the rest of the week, but obviously I enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight." As for his opponent in the quarterfinals, Alexandre Muller commented that "he's obviously had a good week in the qualifiers. He will have played four matches, so he obviously likes these conditions.My coach will obviously watch videos tonight to get a little bit more familiar with his game, but it's an opportunity for me. I have time to rest and prepare."
How does Alexandre Muller arrive?
Alexandre Muller started 2023 by advancing from the qualifying round of the Canberra Challenger in Australia where he won both matches, but fell in the main draw in the round of 16 at the hands of Struff. He was unable to play the first Grand Slam of the year as he lost in the final of the qualifying round. Then he was eliminated in the first round of the Challenger Quimper. In Germany he reached the quarterfinals of the Koblenz Challenger, then he was eliminated in the qualifying round of the ATP Montpellier and in the second round of the Manama Challenger in Bahrain. In this ATP Doha he won in both matches of the qualifying round, and has given surprise defeating Basilashvili and Van De Zandschulp, the latter being number 34 in the world;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by losing in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. In the first match of the ATP Doha he came back against Lorenzo Sonego to overcome the first round and in the second he defeated Zverev in the tie break of the third set;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Andy Murray and Alexandre Muller will face each other for a place in the semifinals of the ATP Doha. The last time Andy Murray faced a French player was on October 31, 2022, when he lost in three sets to Simon in the first round of the ATP Paris. While the last time Alexandre Muller faced a tennis player from Great Britain was on February 1 when he defeated Choinski in the Koblenz Challenger, held in Germany;
Venue: The match will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis, located in Doha, Qatar, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Alexandre Muller meet in the quarterfinals of the ATP Doha looking to qualify for the semifinal round.
