Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai

Stay tuned for more information about Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor match at ATP Dubai?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Novak Djokovic confident of improving level throughout the week
As for his physical sensations he commented that "physically you can always be better. I battled an injury for several weeks and it took me a little while to get used to picking up the racquet. I haven't played much tennis coming to Dubai, so I hope that as the tournament progresses, I can raise my tennis level as well."
On the other hand, he also spoke when asked how he felt about having surpassed Stefanie Graf as the tennis player with the most weeks at the top of the ATP ranking: "It's very special, when I was little and growing up in Serbia, I dreamed of two things: winning Wimbledon and being number 1 in the world. I've been lucky enough to achieve both of my childhood dreams, several times, and I guess when that happened, I had to set new goals, new ambitions." "I'm very grateful to be able to play at this level after many years. Obviously, it's a team effort, it's a family effort, regardless of the fact that this is an individual sport. A lot of hours go into the preparation to be able to perform. I am flattered and excited to be among the biggest names in the sport, Steffi Graf among them, he added.