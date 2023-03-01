Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai
10:51 PMan hour ago

10:46 PMan hour ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor?

If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live you can follow it on television through Tennis TV

10:41 PMan hour ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor match at ATP Dubai?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

10:36 PMan hour ago

Novak Djokovic confident of improving level throughout the week

Novak Djokovic suffered more than expected to overcome the first round. At the end of the match he spoke about his opponent where he explained that Tomas did not play today as the world number 130. He gave me all kinds of problems. But I guess when it mattered, I found an extra gear".

As for his physical sensations he commented that "physically you can always be better. I battled an injury for several weeks and it took me a little while to get used to picking up the racquet. I haven't played much tennis coming to Dubai, so I hope that as the tournament progresses, I can raise my tennis level as well."


On the other hand, he also spoke when asked how he felt about having surpassed Stefanie Graf as the tennis player with the most weeks at the top of the ATP ranking: "It's very special, when I was little and growing up in Serbia, I dreamed of two things: winning Wimbledon and being number 1 in the world. I've been lucky enough to achieve both of my childhood dreams, several times, and I guess when that happened, I had to set new goals, new ambitions." "I'm very grateful to be able to play at this level after many years. Obviously, it's a team effort, it's a family effort, regardless of the fact that this is an individual sport. A lot of hours go into the preparation to be able to perform. I am flattered and excited to be among the biggest names in the sport, Steffi Graf among them, he added.

Photo: Getty Images
10:31 PM2 hours ago

How does Tallon Griekspoor arrive?

The 26-year-old from the Netherlands is currently ranked 39th in the ATP Rankings. He kicked off the year 2023 by winning the ATP Pune in India. He fell in the third round of the Australian Open losing against Tsitsipas. In February he reached the semifinals at the ATP Rotterdam, but there he lost against Sinner. While in the ATP Doha he was eliminated in the second round by Rublev. In the first match of the ATP Dubai he defeated the French Lestieene in almost two hours after three sets.
10:26 PM2 hours ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The start of 2023 for the Serbian tennis player is being sensational. He has already regained the number 1 after winning two titles. First he won the ATP Adelaide and then he took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. He arrived at the ATP Dubai with a balance of 12 wins and zero losses during this 2023, besides having conceded only two sets, one in the final of the ATP Adelaide against Sebastián Korda and another one in the second round of the Australian Open against Enzo Couacaud. In this tournament he already conceded a set in the first round against the Czech player where Djokovic closed the match in the tie break of the third set.
10:21 PM2 hours ago

Background

Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor have only met once in history. The clash occurred in 2021 in the first round of the US Open where the Serbian tennis player won in three sets to advance to the next round: 6-3, 6-3 and 6-2 in 1 hour and 40 minutes;
 
10:16 PM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1996 and has a capacity of 5,000 spectators.

10:11 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Tallon Griekspoor meet in the round of 16 at the ATP Dubai in search of a place in the quarter-finals;
 
10:06 PM2 hours ago

