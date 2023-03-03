Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch ATP Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview, as well as the latest news from the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev live you can follow it on television through Tennis TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match at ATP Dubai?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Novak Djokovic on his way to another title
The Serbian tennis player has achieved victory number 15 in this 2023 where he is undefeated since he has not yet achieved any defeat and is already approaching the third title of the year after winning the Adelaide ATP and the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic, five-time champion of this tournament, praised Hubert Hurkacz after his qualification to the semifinal round: "It was a tough match. Hubert is one of the best guys on the circuit. He is a lovely guy who always shows great respect for his teammates. I wish him the best for the season. Also, he has one of the best serves on the tour, I didn't have many chances until the eleventh game of the second set. There is not much difference against this kind of players. But I am satisfied for the confidence with which I played under pressure".
How does Daniil Medvedev arrive?
Daniil Medvedev is having a good start of 2023 as he has been champion of two titles. The first tournament he played was at ATP Adelaide where he lost against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. In the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, he was surprised in the third round by Sebastián Korda and fell in three sets. Since then he has won everything he has played, taking the ATP Rotterdam and ATP Doha titles and has won 12 consecutive titles.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The start of 2023 for the Serbian tennis player is being sensational. He has already regained the number 1 after winning two titles. First he won the ATP Adelaide and then he took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. He arrived at the ATP Dubai with a balance of 12 wins and zero losses during this 2023, besides having conceded only two sets, one in the final of the ATP Adelaide against Sebastián Korda and another one in the second round of the Australian Open against Enzo Couacaud. In this tournament he already conceded a set in the first round against the Czech player where Djokovic closed the match in the tie break of the third set, while in the round of 16 and quarterfinals he suffered less to overcome Griekspoor and Hurkacz.
Background
A total of 13 times Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have faced each other throughout history with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won nine times, while four duels have fallen in favor of the Russian tennis player. They have already faced each other once in this 2023 and it was also in the semifinals in that case it was at the ATP Adelaide where Djokovic won 6-3 and 6-4. This is the first time they face each other at the ATP Dubai.
Venue: The match will be played at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1996 and has a capacity of 5,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet in the semifinals of the ATP Dubai in search of a place in next Saturday's final;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev at ATP Dubai
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.