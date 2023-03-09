Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Indian Wells Masters

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?
If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live on TV, your option is Tennis TV
What time is the match between Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Indian Wells?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 7:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 PM
USA: 5:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Andy Murray feels good about playing at Indian Wells
Andy Murray before playing the first round in Indian Wells commented that his goal in this tournament is "to go far in these tournaments. That hasn't happened in the last few years. I feel like I'm playing well enough to do that. I'm physically better than I have been in a long time, so if I have to play three or four matches in a few days, I think I can do that and continue to play at a high level." About the Indian Wells tournament, Andy Murray has never managed to win it, but he did reach the final in 2009, of this tournament he explains that "I've always enjoyed coming here," Murray said. "At this stage of my career, you want to make the most of every opportunity you get to play in this kind of event. You never know when the last time will be. I definitely try to enjoy everything." There is a possibility that he will face British players in the third round and about that the Scottish-born player said that "there are a lot of British players in my section of the draw, but I would have to win two matches to get there. We'll see what happens," he finished.
How does Tomas Martin Etcheverry arrive?
The Argentinean tennis player, who is only 23 years old, started the year playing in the Adealide 2 ATP where he got through the qualifying round, but fell in the first round. At the Australian Open he was eliminated in the second round at the hands of Sinner. Afterwards he reached the quarterfinals of the Buenos Aires ATP where he lost in three sets against Norrie. The following week he failed to advance past the first round at the Rio de Janeiro ATP. In his last tournament he reached the final of the Santiago de Chile ATP where he lost to the local player Jarry;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by losing in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour;
Background
This will be the first time that Andy Murray and Tomas Martin Etcheverry face each other in history. Andy Murray had not faced an Argentine tennis player since October 2022, when he faced Pedro Cachin and the British player won in three sets after coming from behind. While Tomas Martin Etcheverry last played against an English player on February 17 at the ATP Buenos Aires and lost in three sets to Cameron Norrie
Venue: The match will be played on Court 1 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which was inaugurated in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face each other in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters looking to advance to the second round;
