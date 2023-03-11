Andy Murray vs Radu Albot LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Indian Wells Masters

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Andy Murray vs Radu Albot at Indian Wells Masters?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Andy Murray happy after another comeback
The Scottish-born tennis player lost in the first set of the match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but was able to turn the score around. The former world number 1 explained that "in some of the matches I managed to win this year, I feel I was lucky. Today I had a lot of chances in the third set. I wasn't getting them and I was getting very frustrated. The more chances that went by, the more I was thinking. I did very well to keep going until the end. I played another brutal match and I'm glad I got through it. He also commented that the feelings in this start of 2023 are being very positive: "I worked very hard in the preseason to put myself in a great position and I feel very motivated. Even when I've been losing in matches, I'm still fighting and trying to find solutions. I've already won some games that if they had been played last year I wouldn't have won," he concluded.
How does Radu Albot arrive?
The 33-year-old Moldovan tennis player kicked off 2023 by falling in the first round of the ATP Pune in India. He failed to reach the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the season as he lost in the qualifying round of the Australian Open against Holt. He was also defeated in the first round of Tenerife Challenger. His best records in this 2023 have been to reach the quarterfinals of the Quimper Challenger and the semifinals of the ATP Delrey Beach. In Indian Wells he played the qualifying round where he lost in the final against Struff, but after Pablo Carreño's last minute withdrawal he has replaced him.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by losing in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and get to the American tour in the best way possible. Already in Indian Wells he overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round after coming back in three sets to the Argentinean;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Andy Murray and Radu Albot face each other in a match. The player from Moldova has not faced a British player since the first round of the ATP Tokyo where he faced Evans and lost in three sets.
Venue: The match will be played on Court 1 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which was inaugurated in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
