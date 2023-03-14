Andy Murray vs Jack Draper LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Indian Wells Masters

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Jack Draper preview, as well as the latest news from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Murray's statement after qualifying for the third round
Andy Murray explained that he had prepared for the match against Pablo Carreño, as he learned of the Spaniard's withdrawal at the last minute. Regarding the match on Albot he said the following: "I felt very nervous today. I don't know exactly why. Obviously I played a lot of tennis coming in, maybe I saw that it was an opportunity for me. Maybe I wasn't that well prepared. I had gone over my strategy with my team to play Carreño Busta and then I found out at the last minute about the change of opponent. We hadn't played before, and maybe I thought it was an opportunity. I had a lot of break points again, but I wasn't able to convert them. The conditions at the beginning were tricky, a lot of wind. But in the end I did well.
How does Jack Draper arrive?
The young tennis player of only 21 years old started the 2023 ATP Adelaide where he lost in the second round against the Russian Khachanov. The following week he played the Adelaide 2 ATP where he reached the semifinals against Kwon. In the first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open, he was defeated in the first round by Rafa Nadal in four sets. Almost two months later, he reappeared here in Indian Wells where he overcame Riedi and his compatriot Evans, in both matches he closed them in two sets.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by losing in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and get to the American tour in the best way possible. Already in Indian Wells he overcame Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round after coming back in three sets to the Argentinean and in the second set he played his best match in this 2023 after beating Albot in two sets.
Background
Andy Murray and Jack Draper have only met once and it was not in an official match. The only confrontation between these two tennis players was in 2022 in the British battle exhibition where Murray won in the super tie break after a 6-2, 1-6 and 12-10. Andy Murray had not faced a compatriot in an official match since August 2022 at the ATP Cincinnati where he lost in three sets to Norrie despite winning the first set. While Jack Draper already won in the second round of this tournament against a British opponent, in that case it was against Evans;
Venue: The match will be played on Court 1 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, which was inaugurated in 2000 and has a capacity of 16100 people.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Jack Draper will face each other in a British duel in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters in search of a spot in the round of 16;
