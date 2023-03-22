Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Masters 1000 of Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic live coverage, as well as the latest news from the Hard Rock Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic?
If you want to watch Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic in Miami Masters 1000?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Masters 1000 of Miami
The Miami Open was recognized as ATP Masters 1000 of the Year in 2002-06 and 2008, hosting the best men's and women's racquets to become a must-attend event in Miami. It will take place from March 22 to April 2. The ATP Masters 1000 hard-court tournament, which was launched in 1985, is held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The tournament director is James Blake.
The tournament dates are as follows:
*Preliminary Stage: Monday, March 20 - Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m.
*Main Draw: Wednesday, March 22 - Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
*Wednesday, March 29 - Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
*Doubles Final: Saturday, April 1 at 3:30 p.m. and no earlier than 3:30 p.m.
*Singles final: Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.
How does Dusan Lajovic arrive?
The 32-year-old Serbian tennis player started 2023 by playing in the qualifying round of Auckland where he lost in the qualifying round against Eubans. In the first Grand Slam of 2023, the Australian Open, he was defeated by Dennis Shapovalov. He started February playing the ATP Có rdoba where he was eliminated in the second round by Albert Ramos. In Buenos Aires he got through the qualifying round, but was defeated in the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz. A week later in the same round and this time in Rí o de Janeiro he was beaten by the Spaniard. In March he reached the quarterfinals at the Santiago ATP where he lost to Tomas Martín Etcheverry. In the Miami Masters he had to withdraw in the first round against the American Sandgren.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by losing in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and get to the American tour in the best way possible. In Indian Wells he reached the third round where he was defeated by his compatriot Draper in two sets.
Background
This is the first time in history that these two players will face each other in the first round of the Miami Masters.
Venue: The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity of 65,326 spectators. This stadium is where the Miami Dolphins play their home games in the NFL.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Dusan Lajovic meet in the first round of the Miami Masters 1000;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Dusan Lajovic at Miami Masters 1000
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.