Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Montecarlo Masters
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur

In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur live coverage of the match, as well as the latest news from the Monte Carlo Country Club. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
 
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?

If you want to watch Andy  Murray vs Alex de Miñaur aur live on TV, your option is Tennis TV

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

¿A que hora es el Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur en Masters de Montecarlo?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Chile: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA (ET): 7:30 AM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

Peru: 7:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

England: 12:30 AM

Australia : 21:30 AM

India: 16:30 AM

2:45 AMan hour ago

Order of play

This is the order of play for Monday, March 10 at the Monte Carlo Masters. 


On Court Rainier III will start with the match between Wawrinka and Griekspoor, in the second round will be the American Cressy against the Italian Berrentini. This will be followed by the match between Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur. This court will close with the match between Thiem and Gasquet.


While the Court Des Princes court will start with the clash between Norrie and Cerundolo. Baez and Draep will face each other in the second round, followed by the Argentinean Schwartzmann against the Belgian Goffin. Finally on this court we will have Roberto Bautista vs Krajinovic. 


On court 2 we will have two singles matches will be the first turn with Bonzi and Zapata, and then they will play with the German Struff and Albert Ramos. 


On court nine there will be another two singles matches starting with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp vs Hungarian Fucsovics. Then Gakhov against Mcdonald. Finally on court nine there will be only one singles match and it will be the second round in which Lajovic and Popyrin will face each other.

2:40 AMan hour ago

How does Alex de Miñaur arrive?

The Australian started the year playing the United Cup where he was able to beat Rafa Nadal. At the Australian Open he fell in the round of 16 to Novak Djokovic. In February at the Rotterdam ATP he reached the quarterfinals where he met Dimitrov. Also in the same round he fell in the Marseille ATP, surprised by the French Bonzi. He started the month of March by becoming champion of the ATP Acapulco. However, he arrives after falling in his first match in the two tournaments of the American tour, both in Indian Wells and ATP Miami;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2:35 AMan hour ago

How is Andy Murray coming along?

He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 32 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2:30 AMan hour ago

Background

Twice Alex de Miñ aur and Andy Murray have faced each other throughout history, both times the victory went to the Australian tennis player. The last time they met was in September 2022 at the Laver Cup in which the Australian won in the super tie break, coming from behind after the Scottish-born player took the first set. They also met in 2019 in the round of 16 of the ATP Zhuhai where the Australian won in three sets again after losing the first set. In 2018 they should have also met at the Washington ATP, but Murray withdrew and the match was not played;
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Montecarlo Country Club, located in France, which was inaugurated in 1928 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.

Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Alex de Miñaur and Andy Murray will meet in the first round of the ATP Monte Carlo. This will be the third duel between the British tennis player and the Australian.
 
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur at Monte Carlo Masters

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo