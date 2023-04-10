Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Montecarlo Masters

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur
How to watch Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
¿A que hora es el Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur en Masters de Montecarlo?
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Order of play
On Court Rainier III will start with the match between Wawrinka and Griekspoor, in the second round will be the American Cressy against the Italian Berrentini. This will be followed by the match between Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur. This court will close with the match between Thiem and Gasquet.
While the Court Des Princes court will start with the clash between Norrie and Cerundolo. Baez and Draep will face each other in the second round, followed by the Argentinean Schwartzmann against the Belgian Goffin. Finally on this court we will have Roberto Bautista vs Krajinovic.
On court 2 we will have two singles matches will be the first turn with Bonzi and Zapata, and then they will play with the German Struff and Albert Ramos.
On court nine there will be another two singles matches starting with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp vs Hungarian Fucsovics. Then Gakhov against Mcdonald. Finally on court nine there will be only one singles match and it will be the second round in which Lajovic and Popyrin will face each other.