Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch in Montecarlo Masters
Photo: VAVEL

2:00 AMan hour ago

1:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov?

If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov live on TV, your option is Tennis TV.

1:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov match at Monte Carlo Masters?

This is the time the match starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Chile: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA (ET): 7:30 AM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

Peru: 7:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

England: 12:30 AM

Australia : 21:30 AM

India: 16:30 AM

1:45 AMan hour ago

Latest Monte Carlo ATP winners


2022 S. Tsitsipas

2021 S. Tsitsipas

2019 F. Fognini

2018 R. Nadal

2017 R. Nadal

2016 R. Nadal

2015 N. Djokovic

2014 S. Wawrinka

2013 N. Djokovic

2012 R. Nadal

2011 R. Nadal

2010 R. Nadal

2009 R. Nadal

2008 R. Nadal

2007 R. Nadal

2006 R. Nadal

2005 R. Nadal

2004 G. Coria

2003 J. Ferrero

2002 J. Ferrero

2001 G. Kuerten

2000 C. Pioline

1999 G. Kuerten

1998 C. Moya

1997 M. Rios

1996 T. Muster

1995 T. Muster

1994 A. Medvedev

1993 S. Bruguera

1992 T. Muster

1991 S. Bruguera

1990 A. Chesnokov

1989 A. Mancini

1988 I. Lendl

1987 M. Wilander

1986 J. Nystrom

1985 I. Lendl

1984 H. Sundstrom

1983 M. Wilander

1982 G. Vilas

1980 B. Borg

1979 B. Borg

1978 R. Ramirez

1977 B. Borg

1976 G. Vilas

1975 M. Orantes

1974 A. Pattison

1973 I. Nastase

1972 I. Nastase

1971 I. Nastase

1970 Z. Franulovic

1969 T. Okker

1968 N. Pietrangeli

1:40 AMan hour ago

Novak Djokovic seeks third win in Monte Carlo

The Serb, who has won twice after missing the U.S. tour due to missed vaccinations, said he made the most of the time: "I've trained more on clay, which is positive if you think about this tour. I haven't had much success in the last two seasons in Monte Carlo. I haven't done great tennis here, so hopefully this year I can start the clay tour better than in previous years."


On the other hand about the tournament he explained the following: "It's a club I know very well. Some top players live in Monaco and use this club as a training base. The club transforms incredibly during the week of the tournament, but it's a great feeling to sleep in your bed. The atmosphere is incredible, with how intimate and small the club is. There is hustle and bustle and it's great. People are thrilled to watch tennis and this is the tournament that has been successful throughout the history of our sport."

1:35 AMan hour ago

How does Ivan Gakhov arrive?

The 26-year-old Russian tennis player is playing his first ATP tournament this 2023. He was in the qualifying round of the ATP Montpellier, but fell in the final. The winner of the Girona Challanger has beaten two Frenchmen in the qualifying round of the Monte Carlo Masters, Mannarino and Van Assche. In the first round he defeated the American McDonald in just over 2 hours.
1:30 AMan hour ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The start of 2023 for the Serbian tennis player is being sensational. He has already regained the number 1 after winning two titles. First he won the ATP Adelaide and then he took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he suffered his first defeat when he lost in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev;
1:25 AMan hour ago

Background

This will be the first time that the Serbian and Russian tennis player will face each other. Novak Djokovic will face again a Russian tennis player, as he did in his last encounter, it was in the semifinals of the ATP Dubai where he was eliminated after losing in two sets to Daniil Medvedev. While Ivan Gakhov was measured for the last time to a tennis player of Serbian origin in a Challanger in Hungary where he lost in three sets against Medjedovic.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Headquarters

The match will be played at the Montecarlo Country Club, located in France, which was inaugurated in 1928 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
 
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Ivan Gakhov will meet in the round of 32 of the Monte Carlo Masters;
 
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Ivan Gakhov at Montecarlo Masters

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
