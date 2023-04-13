Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch in Montecarlo Masters


Djokovic struggling on clay

The Serb overcame Gakhov in the first round, but suffered in the first set where the Russian even broke his serve. Nole explained that "playing matches is what I need. "Practicing points is something that helps, but nothing helps as much as playing an official match. That's why I hope to play as many matches as possible this week," he added. 
"I'm very happy to have passed the first step, because I hope things will go better and easier from now on," he explained after overcoming the first opponent. He also admitted that this surface is difficult for him: "For me, clay is the most difficult surface to adapt to, to get into rhythm. Maybe for other guys it is more natural, the movement, the ball striking, in a way to find the right tempo in the shots. It's harder for me than for others. It's always been like that.
How does Lorenzo Musetti arrive?

The Italian tennis player started 2023 playing in the United Cup where he won all the singles matches, except against Tiafoe who had to withdraw. At the Australian Open he lost in the first round against Harris. In February at the ATP Buenos Aires he fell in the quarterfinals, while in Rio de Janeiro, ATP Santiago, Indian Wells and ATP Miami he was eliminated in the first round. After six defeats in a row, he started April playing the ATP Marrakech in Morocco where he won in the round of 16, but lost in the quarterfinals against French Muller. Here in Monte Carlo he has not conceded a set and has beaten Kecmanovic and his compatriot Nardi.
How does Novak Djokovic arrive?

The start of 2023 for the Serbian tennis player is being sensational. He has already regained the number 1 after winning two titles. First he won the ATP Adelaide and then he took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he suffered his first defeat against Daniil Medvedev. In his first match in Monte Carlo he defeated Gakhov in two sets after a 7-6 and 6-2 in almost two hours.
Background

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti have met three times in history with a favorable balance for the Serbian who has won the three times that these two tennis players have won. The última time they met was in November 2022 in the quarterfinals of the ATP París in which Nole won 6-0 and 6-3. Months before, they met in the round of 32 where the Belgrade-born player defeated the Italian by double 6-3. While in the first duel between these two tennis players was in the round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2021 where Lorenzo Musetti won the first two sets in the tie break, lost the next two and in the fifth had to retire. 
Venue: The match will be played at the Montecarlo Country Club, located in France, which was inaugurated in 1928 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti will meet in the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters where they will play for a place in the quarterfinals.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti at Monte Carlo Masters

We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
