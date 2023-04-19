Novak Djokovic vs Van Assche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Banja Luka
4:00 AM3 hours ago

3:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Van Assche?

If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Van Assche  live you can follow it on television through Tennis TV

3:50 AM3 hours ago

3:45 AM3 hours ago

Novak Djokovic excited to be in Banja Luka

The Serbian tennis player wants to be in the best shape for Roland Garros and that is why he has chosen to play this tournament to get into the rhythm of competition. Djokovic explained that "it feels great to be here. I've been to Banja Luka several times in the past, once to visit the president and receive a medal of honor and then the second time was in 2009, I played with Viktor Troicki an exhibition match in an indoor facility here." "So I remember those couple of visits very fondly," he added


Djokovic arrives with physical doubts to this tournament due to elbow problems that he himself admitted: "The elbow is not in ideal condition, but let's say it's good enough. I hope it will be fully ready for the first match".


Despite that he has been very happy about the reception he has had in Bosnia: "People welcome me wholeheartedly with a great reception and a lot of love and support" "So I am very excited to be here because I think it is one of the best places for Serbian tennis players and athletes in general to perform where we have so much love and support from the local people," he concluded.

3:40 AM3 hours ago

How does Luca Van Assche arrive?

The 18-year-old French tennis player lost his first three matches of 2023, including the first round of the Australian Open where he was defeated in three sets against Norrie. He lost in the first round of the ATP Montpellier and the ATP Marseille. In March he won the Pau Challenger in France and in April the Sanremo in Italy. In April he fell in Estoril in the round of 16 against Davidovich, while he was eliminated in the qualifying round in Monte Carlo. Already in the ATP Banja Luka he has overcome Wawrinka in the first round in three sets and after a comeback;
3:35 AM3 hours ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The Serb, currently ranked number one in the world, kicked off 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then went on to win the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open on his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first loss of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay tournament where he lost in the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti;
3:30 AM3 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Novak Djokovic and Van Assche will face each other in a match and they will do it in Bosnia. Djokovic will return to a French tennis player, something he has not done since the Australian Open where the Belgrade-born player won in four sets against Enzo Couacaud;
3:25 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The ATP Banja Luka court, located in Banjaluka, will have a capacity of 6000 people for this tournament;
3:20 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Van Assche will meet in the round of 16 of the ATP Banja Luka 2023 in search of a place in the quarter-finals;
 
3:15 AM3 hours ago

