Novak Djokovic vs Van Assche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Banja Luka

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Van Assche at ATP Banja Luka?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Novak Djokovic excited to be in Banja Luka
Djokovic arrives with physical doubts to this tournament due to elbow problems that he himself admitted: "The elbow is not in ideal condition, but let's say it's good enough. I hope it will be fully ready for the first match".
Despite that he has been very happy about the reception he has had in Bosnia: "People welcome me wholeheartedly with a great reception and a lot of love and support" "So I am very excited to be here because I think it is one of the best places for Serbian tennis players and athletes in general to perform where we have so much love and support from the local people," he concluded.