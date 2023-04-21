Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, and How to Watch ATP Banja Luka

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic at ATP Banja Luka?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Home suffered in Banja Luka ATP
Novak Djokovic suffered more than his fair share of pain to reach the round of 16 and explained the match as follows: "It was not easy. Perhaps these are the slowest conditions in which I have ever competed. I couldn't penetrate the court, I was unable to overcome him with the ball". He also acknowledged that he suffered in the early stages of the match because Luka Van Assche "was able to respond to every ball for a set and a half, until I managed to get some rhythm".
Although the match lasted longer than expected, as it took the Serb quite a while to close the match, but he was satisfied with the end and the victory: "I'm happy with the way I closed the match. You can always play at a better level, but a win is a win".
How does Dusan Lajovic arrive?
The 32-year-old Serbian tennis player started the year by falling in the qualifying round of the ATP Auckland and in the first round of the Grand Slam. In Có rdoba ATP, he added the first victory of 2023, although he fell in the round of 16 against the Spanish Albert Ramos. In Buenos Aires and Chile he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Carlos Alcaraz. He had to withdraw in the qualifying round in Indian Wells and in Miami he again came up against the Spaniard Alcaraz. In the most recent tournament, ATP Monte Carlo, he got through the qualifying round in Monte Carlo, even though he lost against Humbert, but in the first round he was eliminated by the Australian Popyrin. In this Banja Luka ATP tournament he beat his compatriot Krajinovic in the first round in three sets and in the second round he defeated Frenchman Barrere in just over an hour.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serb, currently ranked number one in the world, kicked off 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then went on to win the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open on his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first loss of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti. In the round of 16 of the Banja Luka ATP he suffered against the young French player of only 18 years old, Van Assche, and after a comeback and after more than 2 hours and a half he managed to close the match;
Background
A total of two times Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic have faced each other throughout history and both times the triumph has fallen to the current world number 1. The last time they faced each other was precisely on the clay tour, in 2018, in the first round of the ATP Monte Carlo where the Serb won in less than an hour with a 6-0 and 6-1. Three years earlier, in 2015 they faced each other in the round of 32 of the ATP Doha by 6-2 and 6-1, in a match that lasted a scant hour.
The stadium
The ATP Banja Luka court, located in Banjaluka, will have a capacity of 6000 people for this tournament;
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Dusan Lajovic will meet in the quarterfinals of the Banja Luka ATP in a Serbian duel for a place in the semifinals.
