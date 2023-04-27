Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Madrid Masters

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori live preview, as well as the latest news from the Manolo Santana court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori?
If you want to watch Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassor live on television, your option is Tennis TV
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori at Masters Madrid?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.
Brazil: 07:30 hours
Chile: 7:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 10:30 A.M. USA (ET): 10:30 am
Spain: 16:30 hours
Mexico: 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 09:30 hours
Venezuela: 09:30 a.m.
Andy Murray and his confession
The Scottish-born tennis player has confessed that he tried to train his daughter Edie in tennis, but this has ended in failure as he himself has confirmed: She wrote a letter to his father in which he said: "Dear daddy, I will not play tennis for a while, much love, Edie". Murray, who could become a coach when he retires, has not started well in his possible future position, as "the first foray into the world of coaching has ended in disgrace". He also added that his 5-year-old daughter "has quit, telling me that I don't want to play anymore, you get too close to me.
How does Andrea Vavassori arrive?
The 27 year old Italian tennis player started the year falling in the qualifying round of the Australian Open, in the ATP of Có rdoba and in February he overcame the qualifying round, but was eliminated in the first round by the Argentine Pella. Then he played some Challengers, highlighting the one in Viña del Mar in Chile where he reached the semifinals. In April he disputed the ATP Marrakech in Morocco where he overcame the qualifying round and reached the quarterfinals. The last tournament he disputed was the Oeiras Challenger in Portugal where he lost in three sets against Ofner in the quarterfinals round. Already hereí in ATP of Madrid he has surpassed the preliminary phase beating the Finnish Virtanen and the Brazilian Meligne Alves.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 32 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. He was also eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. The Scottish-born player has now lost three times in a row;
Background
This will be the first ever meeting between Andy Murray and Andrea Vavassori. The Scottish-born tennis player had not faced an Italian opponent since February 20 in the round of 16 of the ATP Doha where he beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets after coming from behind. While the last time Vavassori faced a British player was last April 7 in the quarterfinals of the ATP Marrakech in Morocco where he lost in two sets against Evans;
The stadium
The match will be played at the Manolo Santana center court, located in the city of Madrid and inaugurated on May 8, 2009, with a capacity for 12,442 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Andrea Vavassori meet in the first round of ATP Madrid
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Andrea Vavassori at ATP Madrid
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.