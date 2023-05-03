Andy Murray vs Gio Monfils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Aix Challenger

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils live preview, as well as the latest news from the Credit Agricole court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils?
If you want to watch the Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils match in Challenger de Aix?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Andy Murray talks about his next goals
The British tennis player after being eliminated in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open has explained what his next goals are in this 2023: "I would like to play simply because I do not know if I will get another chance to play again. As long as I feel fit and healthy, I would like to give it a chance. But I also have ambitions to compete for titles at Wimbledon and that sort of thing and I know sitting here today that probably doesn't sound realistic, but I think that's a possibility. I want to do the right thing there. But the experiences I've had when I've won Wimbledon have been in 2013 when I didn't play Roland Garros and won, and in 2016 which I had my best Roland Garros and won Wimbledon. It didn't necessarily have an impact. So I don't know. It's impossible to say what's right, but obviously it's a Grand Slam. I would like to have the opportunity to play."
How does Gael Monfils arrive?
Bad start for the French tennis player who is already 36 years old. He started the 2023 season where he fell in the first round at the Indian Wells losing 2-0 against Thompson. He then lost in the first round against the American Phoenix and had to withdraw from the ATP Miami. He started the month of April playing the Banja Luka ATP where he was defeated in the first round by Lehecka. In the most recent tournament, the Ostrava Challenger, he defeated Furness, who retired in the second round. This has been his only victory over Monfils this year. However, he lost to Dzumhur 3-6, 4-6 in the round of 16.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, winning in all matches in three sets, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He has four consecutive defeats in a row.
Background
A total of seven times Andy Murray and Gael Monfils have faced each other throughout history, with a favorable balance for the Scottish-born tennis player who has won four matches, three of them won by the Frenchman. However, nine years ago the last confrontation was in an exhibition in 2014 in which Monfils won 6-4. That same year they also met in France at Roland Garros where Andy Murray won in a five-set match lasting more than three hours. In 2010 they also met in this country in the quarterfinals of the ATP París where Monfils won in three sets;
The track
The meeting will be held at the Credit Agricole track located at the Aixois Country Club.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Gael Monfils meet in the round of 32 of the Aix en Provence Challenger in France.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Gael Monfils at Aix Challenger
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.