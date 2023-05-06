Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Semifinal Aix Challenger

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for more information about Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot
the latest information from the Credit Agricole court
How to watch Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot?
If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot match in Challenger de Aix?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
How does Harold Mayot arrive?
The French tennis player, only 21 years old and number 241 in the world, started 2023 playing three Challengers and in all of them he lost in the first round. After that he played two in India and in all of them he was eliminated in the quarterfinals. In this tournament it is the first time in this 2023 that he reaches the semifinal round and also does it in a curious way, as he lost against Gakhov in the preliminary round, but he replaced another player in the main draw and is in the round before the final, without conceding a single set in the three matches he has played in the main draw;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the Adelaide ATP at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spanish Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP of Doha where he reached the final, winning all the matches in three sets, but he could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP in order to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 32 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñ aur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He arrived at this tournament after four consecutive defeats, but is already in the semifinals at the Aix Challenger where he has only conceded one set;
Background
Andy Murray and Harold Mayot will meet for the first time in history and they will do it in the semifinals of the Aix Challenger. The British tennis player has already defeated three French players in this tournament, Monfils, Lokoli and Van Assche. While Harold Mayot has not faced the British tennis player since February 22nd, when he defeated Ryan Peniston by two sets to zero in the Bengaluru Challenger, held in India.
The track
The meeting will be held at the Credit Agricole track located at the Aixois Country Club.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Harold Mayot to meet in the second semifinal of the Aix en Provence Challenger
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Harold Mayot at Aix Challenger
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.