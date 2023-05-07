Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in ATP Madrid Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Struff's statement
"I didn't imagine it at all. I didn't play a great match in the lead-up. I was very happy because it was my birthday that day, but I lost. However, I was very happy to be chosen as lucky loser and get a second chance. It's a bit of a crazy story, an incredible journey, I would say. I couldn't have imagined this, to be in the final now. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I will have to work hard if I want to beat him. I'm looking forward to the match. We've played each other twice. Last year at Wimbledon I was very close, although it was a good match. When we met at Roland Garros, he was 18. He has changed a lot since then. It's incredible what he has achieved in this time. I managed to beat him in Paris, and the Wimbledon match was also very intense. He is a very complete player with a multitude of weapons in his game. He serves and volleys, hits very strong from the baseline and also has the drop shot. He is very fast, he is a great athlete. I remember that those matches were two great battles".
Alcaraz's Statement
"We, every week, have different conditions, in Madrid you need more days than in other places to adapt to the altitude. In other tournaments maybe you play more comfortable at waist height, here you have to play at head height more or less, and you have to know how to play with it. They are difficult conditions, but I like to play here, I've been playing tournaments in Madrid since I was 12 years old and I've always been good at it, I'm very fond of Madrid, it was hard, we knew it was going to be a battle against Borna, he's a very solid player and he didn't catch us by surprise. It has been very demanding, but we have endured and has fallen in our favor. Many times I don't stop to think that I'm still a kid, it's my second year in the circuit and my fourth Masters 1000 final, I already have a Grand Slam? Many times I don't stop to think that I just started. I've worked hard, this is what I've always wanted and I have no vertigo for everything I've lived and for what I still have to live. What I have realized and learned the most is that we can't make or keep everyone happy, you have to look out for yourself, be a little selfish in that sense, we can't make everyone happy. You have to go your own way, have your own satisfaction."
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Carlos Alcaraz vs Struff of 7th May 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM,
Bolivia: 1:30 PM.
Brasil:1:30 PM.
Chile: 12:30 PM.
Colombia: 11:30 AM.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM.
USA (ET): 11:30 AM.
Spain: 18:30 PM,
Mexico: 10:30 AM.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM.
Peru: 1:30 PM.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM.
Venezuela: 12:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Carlos Alcaraz vs Struff can be seen on ESPN and Teledeporte. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These players have met on two occasions where they are canned in terms of result, at one win each. Stuff leads the meeting on clay with last season's victory at the French Open held in 2022. Now they will meet in the Spanish capital to put themselves, one of them two players, ahead on the scoreboard.
ATP Madrid Track Record
Alcaraz has beaten the following players to be able to participate in this final: Ruusuvuori, Dimitrov, Zverev, Kachanov and Coric. With all the desire in the world the Spaniard wants to face Struff, who has also had to suffer and work hard to get here, as he has managed to beat the following players: Sonego, Shelton, Lajovic, Cachin, Tsitsioas and Karatsev.
Struff's last match
For his part, Struff had to sweat it out against Karatsev, who was the one who eliminated him in the preliminary round but who has not been able to defeat him now, losing 2-1 in a match of 2 hours and 17 minutes. After what happened in that first round, the German deserves to be where he is for the great work done throughout this campaign in Madrid. The German has shown courage both physically and mentally to win the title.
Alcaraz's last match
The tournament that Carlos Alcaraz is playing is wonderful. The Spaniard defeated Coric in the semifinals of this Madrid ATP that did not exceed two hours, 1 hour and 41 minutes. The number 2 of the ATP ranking beat the Croatian in two sets with the following scores: 6-4 and 6-3. Now, he has the opportunity to win his second consecutive championship, the previous one was the ATP of Barcelona, and it would also be to revalidate the title after the victory of the previous season in this same scenario.
