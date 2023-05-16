Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Masters 1000 of Rome

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 4:00 hrs.
Chile: 3:00 hrs.
Colombia: 3:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 3:00 hrs.
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 3:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 4:00 hrs.
Peru: 3:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
France: 10:00 hrs.
Sweden: 10:00 hrs.
Djokovic thanks Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic added an important victory by beating Dimitrov, in a match that was not easy at all, as he had to win in the third set, where he said at the end of the match that "luckily in my career I have managed to win more matches than I have lost in difficult circumstances". I also lost a lot of matches, especially at the beginning of my career. For a few years, every time I needed to take that final step or win a Slam, I didn't make it, so I learned a lot." He also thanked three tennis legends, as it was thanks to them that he overcame adversity: "I got stronger thanks to the rivalries, especially with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray.
"Just staying the course, being patient and believing in the process and the path. Understand what works best for you, what your winning formula is mentally and also physically and emotionally, and then stick to it," he said of what he has to do to progress.
How does Cameron Norrie arrive?
The 27 year-old tennis player, world number 13, has already been able to win the Rio de Janeiro ATP on clay and was just a step away from the Buenos Aires ATP when he lost in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. He reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, but from there he lost in his first match at ATP Miami and Monte Carlo and in the second round of the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome he has defeated Muller and Fucsovis in both without conceding a set.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serb, who will lose the world No. 1 ranking in the next ATP update, started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. At ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first loss of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti. In Banja Luka ATP he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome he defeated Etcheverry in the second round, while in the round of 32 he needed three sets to eliminate Bulgarian Dimitrov.
Background
Twice Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Serbian tennis player who has won. The last time these two tennis players met was in July 2022 in the semifinals of Wimbledon where the Belgrade player won in four sets, despite losing the first one. In 2021 they met in the group stage of the ATP Finals with a 6-2 and 6-1 in the scoreboard. This will be the first meeting on clay between these two players.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Pietrogeli of the Foro Italico, which was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity of 12500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will meet in the round of 16 at the Rome Masters 1000.
