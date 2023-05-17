Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Masters 1000 of Rome

ADVERTISEMENT
Novak Djokovic numbers in Masters 1000 of Rome
He made his debut in this tournament in 2007 and has always reached at least the quarterfinal round. He has won 67 matches out of 77 he has played in Rome and has reached the final 12 times here. As for his feelings after beating Cameron Norrie in the round of 16, they were positive: "So far everything has been going well. The conditions were strange and we only warmed up for 20 minutes. We could not play earlier because of the rain, so I am happy to have overcome this challenge in two sets and move on," he said of what happened in the Italian city.
How does Holger Rune arrive?
The 20-year-old tennis player, number 7 in the world, already knows what it is like to win a title this 2023, since he won the Munich ATP in April. A week earlier, he came close to winning the ATP Monte Carlo, but lost in the final to Rublev. He has just lost in the round of 32 at the Madrid Masters 1000 against Davidovich. Here in Rome he has achieved two comfortable victories against Fils and Fognini. While in the round of 16 he needed three sets and almost three hours to defeat the Australian Popyrin.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serb, who will lose the world No. 1 ranking in the next ATP update, started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. At ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first loss of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti. In Banja Luka ATP he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome he defeated Etcheverry in the second round, while in the round of 32 he needed three sets to eliminate Bulgarian Dimitrov, and in the round of 16 he defeated Cameron Norrie.
Background
A total of two times in history Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune have faced each other with a balance of one victory for each. In their first duel was in 2021 in the first round of the US Open where the Serbian won after a match lasting more than two hours. While in the most recent duel between these two tennis players was in the final of ATP Paris in November 2022 where the Dane won the title after beating Djokovic and despite losing the first set.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Pietrogeli of the Foro Italico, which was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity of 12500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune to meet in the quarterfinals of Rome Masters 1000
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.