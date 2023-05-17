Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Challenger Bordeaux

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka live preview, as well as the latest information from the Court Central Cote Ouest court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online live coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka?
If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka it will be available on television through Challenger TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka in Challenger Bordeaux?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How is Stan Wawrinka coming along?
The 38-year-old Swiss tennis player, currently ranked 84th in the world, has had a very discreet 2023. His best participation was in March where he reached the round of 16, eliminating Rune. He has also reached the quarterfinals of ATP Rotterdam and ATP Marseille. In the last two tournaments he played, Madrid and Rome, he lost in the second round against Rublev and Dimitrov, respectively. Here in Bordeaux he beat Frenchman Blanchet in the first round.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. Then he closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, winning in all matches in three sets, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he has just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini.
Background
A historic clash between these two veteran players who have already faced each other 22 times. Andy has won 14 times, while Stan Wawrinka has won eight times. The last time they faced each other was last year in the first round of the Cincinnati ATP where the Scotsman won in three sets in a match that lasted almost three hours. The last time the Swiss player won was in 2020 precisely in France at Roland Garros where Wawrinka closed the match in three sets in 1 hour and 40 minutes.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the -Court Central Cote Ouest, located in Bordeaux.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka meet in the round of 16 at the Bordeaux Challenger;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka at Bordeaux Challenger
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.