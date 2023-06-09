Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Roland Garros 2023
Photo: VAVEL

12:00 AM2 hours ago

11:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

11:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 9:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

11:45 PM2 hours ago

Djokovic with a good feeling before the semifinals

The world No. 3 advanced to the semifinals by defeating Khachanov in four sets: "I think I was the better player for most of the first two sets...I struggled to find my rhythm. I made a lot of unforced errors, but I played the perfect tie-break and from then on I competed two levels higher than I started.

He also recovered quickly after losing his serve when he had a 4-3 and a favorable break: "There was a little scare towards the end of the fourth set, but I managed to win eight points in a row to finish it off. It's something you expect in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. You're not going to be gifted victories. You have to earn them, so I'm happy to overcome this big challenge today."

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Alcaraz looking forward to this new challenge

Carlos Alcaraz after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets commented on what it means for him to face Novak Djokovic "Everyone wants to see this match. It's going to be a fantastic match to play and watch. I'm looking forward to this match. I always say that if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.

He also had words of praise for the Belgrade-born player: "Right now Djokovic is one of the best players on the circuit, so it will be a great challenge for me. I want to be able to play at a high level.

11:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Carlos Alcaraz arrive?

With only 20 years old he is already the world number one. In this 2023 the player from Murcia has already won four titles. In his last 27 matches he has won 25 and lost only two. After winning the ATP Barcelona and the Mutua Madrid Open he fell in the round of 32 at the ATP Rome against Marozsan. At Roland Garros he has only conceded one set and has already left behind Cobolli, Taro Daniel, Shapovalov, Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The Serb, now world number three, started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first defeat of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti. In Banja Luka ATP he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. In this Roland Garros he is already in the semifinals where he has eliminated Kovacevic, Fucsovics, Davidovich, Varillas and Khachanov, against the Russian was the only match in which he lost a set in the second Grand Slam of the year.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Background

Despite being the two tennis players in best form at the moment, they have only faced each other once in history and it happened in May 2022, precisely also in the semifinals. In that case it was at the Mutua Madrid Open where Carlos Alcaraz won after three sets and after coming from behind. A very even match between the Spaniard and the Serbian that ended after 3 hours and 38 minutes with a score of 7-6 5-7 and 6-7.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court, located in the city of Paris, which was rebuilt in 2019 and has a capacity of 15,225 spectators.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Novak and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Roland Garros semifinals in search of reaching the final of the second Grand Slam of the year;
 
11:10 PM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo