Andy Murray vs Jason Kubler LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to watch Challenger Surbiton

What time is Andy Murray vs Jason Kubler?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14:00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Andy Murray considers himself one of the best on grass
The British tennis player was clear when asked if he sees himself as one of the top 10 players on grass: "Yes, I think so. It's difficult to quantify, but yes, it would give me a chance against a lot of the players on the grass court.
"Last year I beat Nick Kyrgios, who later made the final at Wimbledon; I beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the best players in the world, although maybe grass is not his favorite surface. Also, I was even set against Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart final, who is clearly among the top players on grass," he added about his results on grass.
How does Jason Kubler arrive?
The 30-year-old Australian tennis player who is the current 69th in the world. In the first two tournaments of the year, Adelaide ATP and the Australian Open he fell in the second match. His best record has been to reach the third match, something he achieved in the Manama Challenger in Bahrain. He has also played in the Indian Wells ATP, Houston ATP, Sarasota Challanger and for the fifth time in the Surbiton Challenger, where if he wins he would achieve his best result of the year. In this tournament he has defeated Brouwer and Peniston, and has not lost any set in the first two matches of the tournament.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger he quit Roland Garros and is playing the Surbiton Challenger where he has already beaten Chung and Bu.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Andy Murray and Jason Kubler face each other. The Scottish tennis player does not have a good memory of his last match against an Australian player, as he lost in the first round of the ATP Monaco against Alex de Miami. While Jason Kubler will face a British player again after eliminating Peniston in the last round.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Surbiton Racket, a track located in the United Kingdom, built in 1881.
Preview of the match
Jason Kubler and Andy Murray meet in the Surbiton Challenger quarterfinals
