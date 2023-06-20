Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Queen's 2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:34 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur

In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur live preview, as well as the latest information from the Queens Club court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:29 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?

If you want to watch the Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:24 PM2 hours ago

What time is Andy Murray vs Alex de Miñaur?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14:00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

7:19 PM2 hours ago

Andy Murray with positive feelings in the Challengers

The Scottish tennis player is happy to play several Challengers this year and even regrets not having played them earlier: "I wish I had moved down a category earlier and I wish I had played more at this level. I played some Challenger tournaments on my return, but maybe I should have stayed there a bit longer. I've beaten three or four Top 100 players in these weeks. I've added some good wins against experienced players on grass."

He also added that these tournaments have been important for him for several reasons: "It has helped me a lot to get used to this situation physically and mentally. Now it's up to me to try to continue like this at the highest level in the coming weeks." 

"If I was training at Queen's right now, I would have spent a couple of hours on the practice court and in the gym today. Obviously, there's the mental stress of the matches and the competition, even though some of the matches have been quite fast. Physically I feel good," he finished.

7:14 PM2 hours ago

How does Alex de Miñaur arrive?

The Australian tennis player of only 24 years old, who is currently number 18 in the world in the ATP ranking. He started the year playing the United Cup representing his country and in the Australian Open he reached the round of 16 where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic. After falling in the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Marseille, he was proclaimed champion in Mexico at the ATP Acapulco. In the American tour he fell in the first round, both in Indian Wells and Miami. Then on clay he fell in the second round in Monaco and in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. In Madrid he reached the second round, in Rome in the first round, and also fell in the second round at Roland Garros. In his first grass court tournament of the season he was defeated in the second round at the ATP Hertogoensboch.

 

7:09 PM2 hours ago

How is Andy Murray coming along?

He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. Since he arrives after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers, with a balance of ten consecutive victories.
7:04 PM2 hours ago

Background

Fourth time that Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur will face each other with a favorable balance for the Australian tennis player who has won four times. The first time was in 2018 in the quarterfinals of the ATP Washington where they could not play because the Scot had to withdraw. In 2019 they met at the ATP Zhuhai in China in the round of 16 where Miñaur took the duel despite dropping the first set. Last year they met at the Laver Cup where the match was decided in the super tie break. This year they already met at the ATP Monte Carlo where the Australian defeated the former world number 1 in less than 1 hour and a half after 6-1 and 6-3.
6:59 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on the courts of the Queens Club, which has a capacity of 9000 spectators and has been played here since 1890.
6:54 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Andy Murray and Alex de Miñaur will meet in the first round of the ATP Queen's 2023 looking to qualify for the round of 16.
6:49 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Alex Miñaur at ATP Queen's 2023

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo