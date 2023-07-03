Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin LIVE Updates: Score, and How to Watch in ATP Wimbledon
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 PMan hour ago

9:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachín?

If you want to watch Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin live, you can follow it on TV through Movistar Tennis.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin match at Wimbledon?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Chile: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA: 7:30 AM

Spain: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

Peru: 7:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

England: 12:30 AM

Australia : 21:30 AM

India: 16:45 AM

9:45 PMan hour ago

Novak Djokovic to revalidate the tournament in an important tournament for him

The Serb arrives after becoming the tennis player with the most Grand Slams by winning at Roland Garros. Regarding the grass surface he commented the following: "I didn't play much in my childhood on grass. Actually, I had never played on a grass court before I was 17 years old. I always dreamed of winning Wimbledon, that was always a goal. When I started playing on grass, for the first few years I thought I was doing pretty well."

He also commented on the special memory of this tournament: "I reached the top hundred in the world for the first time here at Wimbledon, so this tournament has a lot of importance also statistically for me in my career. Then, for several years, I had problems to really take my game to the next level because, naturally, for me it feels better to slide, and grass is not really a surface that allows that, so I had to learn how to move."

"The grass court is the rarest surface we have in the sport, which is contrary to maybe 40, 50, 60 years ago, when you played three out of four slams on grass. Today that's not the case and it takes a long time to adapt to it," finished the current world No. 1.

9:40 PMan hour ago

How does Pedro Cachín arrive?

The 28-year-old Argentinean tennis player is currently ranked 67th in the ATP Ranking. He has only played one grass court match this year, in Mallorca, where he lost against Hafmann. In the last Grand Slam he played, Roland Garros, he was eliminated by Coric after five sets. He was finalist of the Madrid Challenger where he was defeated by the Russian Shevchenko. He also played a role in the Madrid Masters 1000 where he reached the round of 16 and was defeated in three sets by Struff.
9:35 PMan hour ago

How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The Serbian world No. 1 started 2023 by winning the ATP Adelaide and then took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. In ATP Dubai he reached the semifinals where he ended his perfect start and cut his 15-match winning streak when he suffered his first defeat of the year against Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament where he lost in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti. In Banja Luka ATP he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. At Roland Garros he was proclaimed champion to lift his 23rd Grand Slam. He arrives after only one match on grass this year, it was last week at the Hurlingham Challenger where he defeated Tiafoe in three sets.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Background

This will be the first time that Novak Djokovic and Pedro Cachí n throughout their history and they will do it in a Grand Slam. Djokovic had not faced an Argentine tennis player since the first round of the Rome ATP where he defeated Etcheverry 7-6, 6-2. While Pedro Cachí n has not faced Serbian players recently.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

