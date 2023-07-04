Murray vs Peniston LIVE Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
3º Set Andy Murray (6-3 6-0 1-0) Ryan Peniston
Like the second set, Andy Murray starts winning by breaking serve at the start of the third set.
Second set goes to Murray
Comfortable second set for the British tennis player who has not dropped a single game
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 6-0) Ryan Peniston
Andy Murray closes second set with a clean sheet and is closer to the second round
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 5-0) Ryan Peniston
Peniston saved two break balls, but could not with the third;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 4-0) Ryan Peniston
With the help of the net he confirms the service break for the second time in this set.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 3-0) Ryan Peniston
The former world No. 1 returns to break the service;
This is how Andy Murray closed the first set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 2-0) Ryan Peniston
The break confirms the advantage of the Scottish tennis player;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-3 1-0) Ryan Peniston
Andy Murray starts the second set by breaking serve
Murray clenches his fists
The former world No. 1 has taken the first set against Peniston.
1º Set Andy Murray (6-3) Ryan Peniston
Andy Murray takes the first set of the match
1º Set Andy Murray (5-3) Ryan Peniston
Game cómodo for Peniston, but now serveá the Scottish tennis player with the opportunity to close the first set
1º Set Andy Murray (5-2) Ryan Peniston
Blank game by Murray to confirm the break
1º Set Andy Murray (4-2) Ryan Peniston
The former world number 1 takes advantage of his second break point to take the lead in the first set.
1º Set Andy Murray (3-2) Ryan Peniston
The Scotsman serves again, again suffering with the rest of his rival, who again had another break ball.
1º Set Andy Murray (2-2) Ryan Peniston
Ryan Peniston's blank game
1º Set Andy Murray (2-1) Ryan Peniston
Murray had to save a service ball in a game that has cost him
1º Set Andy Murray (1-1) Ryan Peniston
Easy gameplay for Ryan Peniston;
1º Set Andy Murray (1-0) Ryan Peniston
Peniston error that sends the ball to the net and Murray takes the first game of the match
This is how Andy Murray came out on center court
All set
The draw has been decided and Andy Murray will start with a draw;
Head-to-head Murray or Peniston
These are the statistics of the two Great Britain tennis players
Thiem or Tsitsipas in second round
The winner of this duel will be measured against the Austrian or the Greek who will stop the match in the second set, the first set was taken by Thiem;
Right now on center court Rogers vs Rybakina
The Kazakh tennis player and world number three is being measured on this court with the American Rogers. The match will be decided in the third set, so the match will be delayed a little bit.
Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2022
The former world No. 1 also fell in the last edition of Wimbledon in the second round, in this case against the American Isner after four sets;
Ryan Peniston at Wimbledon 2022
The 27 years old tennis player fell in the second round against the American Johnson in three sets in the last edition;
WE RETURN
In a few minutes the match between Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here in VAVEL
Stay tuned for Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston live stream, as well as the latest information that will emerge from the All England Club court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Andy Murray, two-time Wimbledon champion
The Scottish tennis player became the first Wimbledon Grand Slam champion in 2013, becoming the first British man to win the singles title since Fred Perry in 1936. In 2016 he repeated and defeated Raonic in three sets to win the title.
How does Ryan Peniston get there?
The 27-year-old, currently ranked 268th in the ATP rankings, has won only four of his last 17 matches. They are coming off a loss to Huesler at the Eastbourne ATP, and Rune eliminated him from the London ATP. He has not won more than two matches in a row at the Tenerife Challenger where he reached the semifinal round. In the last two Grand Slams, Australian Open and Ronald Garros, he fell in the qualifying round;
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. He arrived after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, in the London ATP he fell in the first round, eliminated by the Australian Alex de Miñaur.
Background
This will be the first time that these two tennis players will face each other in history. Andy Murray had not faced a compatriot opponent since last March in Indian Wells, when he lost to Draper. While in the month of January Peniston was measured to a rival of Great Britain was in Challenger of Tenerife where he defeated in three sets to Clarke
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston meet in the first round at Wimbledon;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Andy Murray vs Ryan Peniston at ATP Wimbledon 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.