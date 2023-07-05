Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson LIVE Updates: Score, and How to Watch in Wimbledon 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for more information on Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson
In a few moments we will share with you the Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson live stream, as well as the latest information from the All England Club court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson?
If you want to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match live, you can follow it on TV through Movistar Tennis.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match at Wimbledon?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Novak Djokovic, lucky to play at Wimbledon
The Serbian tennis player after defeating Argentina's Cachin acknowledged that "there is no place more special than Wimbledon in terms of history and tradition." "I have said it many times throughout my career. Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to be able to win it. A childhood dream that came true in 2011. Every year I come back I relive those memories and, somehow, I get in touch with that child I dreamed of in Serbia, he added
He also recognized his opponent Pedro Cachin for his match: "I think Pedro deserves a big applause for his performance. Especially in the third set, he hit the ball really well. He served with great precision and it wasn't easy to break his serve. We were very evenly matched until the tiebreak, and I started a little better in that tiebreak. I think that helped me to win it and close the match".
How does Jordan Thompson arrive?
The 29-year-old Australian tennis player, currently ranked 70th in the world. In May he won the Gwangju challenger in South Korea. In the last Grand Slam, the Roland Garros, he was defeated after losing to his compatriot Purcell. He started his grass tour reaching the semifinals of the Surbiton Challenger and lost in the final of the Hertogensboch ATP. Although in both the London ATP and Mallorca he lost in his second match. At Wimbledon he needed five sets to defeat the American Nakashima in the first round after coming from behind to lose the first two sets.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The world No. 1 Serb started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then went on to win the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open on his return to the tournament. At the Dubai ATP he reached the semifinals, where he ended his perfect start and cut his streak of 15 consecutive victories by suffering his first loss of the year to Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament, where he lost in the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti. In the ATP of Banja Luka he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort, he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. At Roland Garros he was proclaimed champion to lift his 23rd Grand Slam. He comes after only one match on grass this year, last week at the Hurlingham Challenger where he defeated Tiafoe in three sets. In the first round of Wimbledon he defeated Argentine Cachin in three sets.
Background
This is the first time that Novak Djokovic and Jordan Thompson have faced each other in their history. Djokovic has not faced an Australian player since the round of 16 at the Australian Open where the Belgrade-born player won 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Jordan Thompson to meet in the second round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam 2023
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match at Wimbledon 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.