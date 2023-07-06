Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE Updates: Score, and How to Watch in Wimbledon 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
The Greek tennis player, currently number 5 in the world at the age of 24, has won nine titles in the last nine years. This one has yet to be released, although he was a finalist at the ATP Barcelona. He reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Madrid, while he was a semifinalist at the ATP Rome. At Roland Garros he reached the quarterfinals, but was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. However, he has struggled on grass, losing his first match at the ATP Stuttgart, his second match at the ATP Halle and his first match in Mallorca, while he won one of the two exhibition matches he played at Boodles. At Wimbledon he has started with a hard-earned and suffered victory after beating Thiem in five sets, although he lost the first one.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. He arrived after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, in the London ATP he fell in the first round, eliminated by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. At Wimbledon he started with a three-set win over his compatriot Ryan Peniston.
Background
Twice they have faced each other throughout history with an even balance, as both have won one match each. The last time they faced each other was in the quarterfinals of the ATP Stuttgart on the grass surface where the tennis player from Great Britain won by 7-6 and 6-3. While they already know what it is to be measured in a Grand Slam, it was in 2021 at the US Open in a match of almost five hours and three sets, which ended up taking Stefano Tsitsipas.
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas to meet in the second round at Wimbledon
