Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE Score Updates (2-1) | Match Interrupted
5:47 PM3 hours ago

📢 THE GAME WILL BE OVER TOMORROW

Tomorrow we will tell what remains of the match between Murray and Tsitsipas, as the meeting has been given as interrupted today.
5:40 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 6-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

With a good serve Andy Murray closes the third set 
5:33 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 5-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek wins in a game that started 30-0 and the Scotsman equalized, who took out to close the third set.
5:30 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 5-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Game for Murray who is one game away from clinching the third set.
5:25 PM3 hours ago

5:24 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 4-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Blank game by Stefanos Tsitsipas
5:23 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 4-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Briton still has the advantage in this set.
5:17 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 3-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Game cómodo for the Greek, but still a break below 
5:14 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 3-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

He saved two break balls the former world number 1 and then pulls out the game;
 
5:03 PM3 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 2-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas wins his first game of this third set on serve
5:02 PM3 hours ago

📢  AVISO IMPORTANTE

In an hour the activity at Wimbledon will be over so the match if it is not over will continue tomorrow;
5:01 PM4 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 2-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Scotsman confirms lead at start of third set
4:57 PM4 hours ago

3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 1-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Blank rest game for Murray who starts the third set by breaking serve.
4:52 PM4 hours ago

4:48 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray closes out the second set in the tie break to level the match 
4:45 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

As in the first set, the second set is decided in the tie break.
 
4:37 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray white game that at least ensures the tie break 
4:36 PM4 hours ago

4:34 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Peleó the Scot with the rest, but fell for Tsitsipas 
4:30 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Serve and volley to close the game Murray 
4:27 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 4-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek makes it 4-4 in the second set
4:21 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 4-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The last game of the second set goes to the former world No. 1;
4:18 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 3-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The game was complicated Tsitsipas who had a 40-0 in favor, but it came to equalize the Scottish, but finally the number 5 took it;
4:17 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 3-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Again the Murray places the 3-2 with the service 
4:16 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 2-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Again, a comfortable game for the Greek with service
4:16 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 2-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

It cost the former world No. 1 to win with the service, but he pulled it off;
4:14 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas turns the game around to put the one to tie 
4:13 PM4 hours ago

2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The first game of the second set goes to Andy Murray in a fashionable way;
4:12 PM4 hours ago

Tsitsipas takes the first set

The Greek tennis player takes the first set in the tie break
3:45 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (6-7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas closes the first set in the tie break and takes the lead;
3:38 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (6-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Murray saves the first set ball and takes the game, so the first set will be decided in the tie break;
3:31 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (5-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Game in white of Tsitsipas that is assured to the tie break 
3:26 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (5-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Murray turned the game around with a 0-30 to tie the game at five 
3:23 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (4-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Now a comfortable game for Tsitsipas who could close the first set at the rest.
3:21 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (4-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Blank game by Murray, second of the match
 
3:20 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (3-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tighten; Murray with the rest, but takes the game Stefanos & nbsp;
3:15 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (3-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Easy game for the British tennis player;
3:10 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (2-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Greek tennis player started for the first time behind the game with the service in favor, but turned it around;
3:05 PM5 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (2-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray makes it 2-2 in the first set with an empty net game.
3:00 PM6 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (1-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Scottish tennis player's ball went into the doubles hallway.
2:55 PM6 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (1-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

First game for Murray, who is looking for his 200th Grand Slam victory today;
2:50 PM6 hours ago

1º Set Andy Murray (0-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Game cómodo for Tsitsipas in the first game of the match with a direct serve 
2:45 PM6 hours ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas will start by serving

In the draw it has been decided that the Greek will start with the service in favor, while Murray to the rest 
2:40 PM6 hours ago

Already on the center court

2:35 PM6 hours ago

Stefano Tsitsipas will play in the mixed category

The Greek tennis player will play with his official partner, Paula Badosa, who will face the top seeds, Americans Krajicek and Pegula.
2:30 PM6 hours ago

Center court final

2:25 PM6 hours ago

This is how they have prepared for the match

2:20 PM6 hours ago

Current situation in the center ring

Right now the match between Cornet and Rybakina is being played, so far the world number 3 has won the sleeve.
2:15 PM6 hours ago

Tsitsipas arrives with less rest

The Greek tennis player closed yesterday the match against Thiem, which had been stopped due to rain. After five sets he achieved the pass to the second round and in less than 24 hours he will have to face Andy Murray;
2:10 PM6 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
2:05 PM6 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream, as well as the latest information from the All England Club court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:00 PM7 hours ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?

If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas it can be followed on TV through Movistar Tennis.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

1:55 PM7 hours ago

What time is Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

1:50 PM7 hours ago

How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?

The Greek tennis player, currently number 5 in the world at the age of 24, has won nine titles in the last nine years. This one has yet to be released, although he was a finalist at the ATP Barcelona. He reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Madrid, while he was a semifinalist at the ATP Rome. At Roland Garros he reached the quarterfinals, but was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. However, he has struggled on grass, losing his first match at the ATP Stuttgart, his second match at the ATP Halle and his first match in Mallorca, while he won one of the two exhibition matches he played at Boodles. At Wimbledon he has started with a hard-earned and suffered victory after beating Thiem in five sets, although he lost the first one.
1:45 PM7 hours ago

How is Andy Murray coming along?

He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. He arrived after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, in the London ATP he fell in the first round, eliminated by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. At Wimbledon he started with a three-set win over his compatriot Ryan Peniston.
1:40 PM7 hours ago

Background

Twice they have faced each other throughout history with an even balance, as both have won one match each. The last time they faced each other was in the quarterfinals of the ATP Stuttgart on the grass surface where the tennis player from Great Britain won by 7-6 and 6-3. While they already know what it is to be measured in a Grand Slam, it was in 2021 at the US Open in a match of almost five hours and three sets, which ended up taking Stefano Tsitsipas.
1:35 PM7 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
1:30 PM7 hours ago

Preview of the match

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas to meet in the second round at Wimbledon
 
1:25 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Stefano Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2023

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
