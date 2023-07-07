Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE Score Updates (2-1) | Match Interrupted

ADVERTISEMENT
📢 THE GAME WILL BE OVER TOMORROW
Tomorrow we will tell what remains of the match between Murray and Tsitsipas, as the meeting has been given as interrupted today.
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 6-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
With a good serve Andy Murray closes the third set
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 5-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Greek wins in a game that started 30-0 and the Scotsman equalized, who took out to close the third set.
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 5-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Game for Murray who is one game away from clinching the third set.
Some images of the duel
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 4-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Blank game by Stefanos Tsitsipas
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 4-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Briton still has the advantage in this set.
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 3-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Game cómodo for the Greek, but still a break below
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 3-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
He saved two break balls the former world number 1 and then pulls out the game;
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 2-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas wins his first game of this third set on serve
📢 AVISO IMPORTANTE
In an hour the activity at Wimbledon will be over so the match if it is not over will continue tomorrow;
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 2-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Scotsman confirms lead at start of third set
3º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6 1-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Blank rest game for Murray who starts the third set by breaking serve.
This is how Murray celebrates winning the second set.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 7-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray closes out the second set in the tie break to level the match
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas
As in the first set, the second set is decided in the tie break.
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 6-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray white game that at least ensures the tie break
How Tsitsipas closed out the first set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Peleó the Scot with the rest, but fell for Tsitsipas
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 5-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Serve and volley to close the game Murray
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 4-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Greek makes it 4-4 in the second set
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 4-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The last game of the second set goes to the former world No. 1;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 3-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The game was complicated Tsitsipas who had a 40-0 in favor, but it came to equalize the Scottish, but finally the number 5 took it;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 3-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Again the Murray places the 3-2 with the service
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 2-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Again, a comfortable game for the Greek with service
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 2-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
It cost the former world No. 1 to win with the service, but he pulled it off;
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas turns the game around to put the one to tie
2º Set Andy Murray (6-7 1-0) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The first game of the second set goes to Andy Murray in a fashionable way;
Tsitsipas takes the first set
The Greek tennis player takes the first set in the tie break
1º Set Andy Murray (6-7) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas closes the first set in the tie break and takes the lead;
1º Set Andy Murray (6-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Murray saves the first set ball and takes the game, so the first set will be decided in the tie break;
1º Set Andy Murray (5-6) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Game in white of Tsitsipas that is assured to the tie break
1º Set Andy Murray (5-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Murray turned the game around with a 0-30 to tie the game at five
1º Set Andy Murray (4-5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Now a comfortable game for Tsitsipas who could close the first set at the rest.
1º Set Andy Murray (4-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Blank game by Murray, second of the match
1º Set Andy Murray (3-4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tighten; Murray with the rest, but takes the game Stefanos & nbsp;
1º Set Andy Murray (3-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Easy game for the British tennis player;
1º Set Andy Murray (2-3) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Greek tennis player started for the first time behind the game with the service in favor, but turned it around;
1º Set Andy Murray (2-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray makes it 2-2 in the first set with an empty net game.
1º Set Andy Murray (1-2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Scottish tennis player's ball went into the doubles hallway.
1º Set Andy Murray (1-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
First game for Murray, who is looking for his 200th Grand Slam victory today;
1º Set Andy Murray (0-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Game cómodo for Tsitsipas in the first game of the match with a direct serve
Stefanos Tsitsipas will start by serving
In the draw it has been decided that the Greek will start with the service in favor, while Murray to the rest
Already on the center court
Soí have jumped Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray
Stefano Tsitsipas will play in the mixed category
The Greek tennis player will play with his official partner, Paula Badosa, who will face the top seeds, Americans Krajicek and Pegula.
Center court final
Rybakina, the world number three, defeated Cornet in two sets 6-2, 7-6.
This is how they have prepared for the match
Here you can see the training that Murray and Tsitsipas have had to prepare for this second round matchup
Current situation in the center ring
Right now the match between Cornet and Rybakina is being played, so far the world number 3 has won the sleeve.
Tsitsipas arrives with less rest
The Greek tennis player closed yesterday the match against Thiem, which had been stopped due to rain. After five sets he achieved the pass to the second round and in less than 24 hours he will have to face Andy Murray;
WE RETURN
In a few minutes the match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned for more information about Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream, as well as the latest information from the All England Club court. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?
If you want to watch the match Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas it can be followed on TV through Movistar Tennis.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How does Stefanos Tsitsipas arrive?
The Greek tennis player, currently number 5 in the world at the age of 24, has won nine titles in the last nine years. This one has yet to be released, although he was a finalist at the ATP Barcelona. He reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Madrid, while he was a semifinalist at the ATP Rome. At Roland Garros he reached the quarterfinals, but was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. However, he has struggled on grass, losing his first match at the ATP Stuttgart, his second match at the ATP Halle and his first match in Mallorca, while he won one of the two exhibition matches he played at Boodles. At Wimbledon he has started with a hard-earned and suffered victory after beating Thiem in five sets, although he lost the first one.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned to the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. He arrived after winning the Surbiton and Nottingham Challengers. However, in the London ATP he fell in the first round, eliminated by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. At Wimbledon he started with a three-set win over his compatriot Ryan Peniston.
Background
Twice they have faced each other throughout history with an even balance, as both have won one match each. The last time they faced each other was in the quarterfinals of the ATP Stuttgart on the grass surface where the tennis player from Great Britain won by 7-6 and 6-3. While they already know what it is to be measured in a Grand Slam, it was in 2021 at the US Open in a match of almost five hours and three sets, which ended up taking Stefano Tsitsipas.
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas to meet in the second round at Wimbledon
