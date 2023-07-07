Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka LIVE Updates: Score, and How to Watch in Wimbledon 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Novak Djokovic's reflection on age
The Serbian tennis player after advancing to the round of 32 at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating Thompson left us with a reflection: "You are as young or as old as you feel. I feel young in my own body, in my own head, in my own heart. My children remind me of that, the time I spend with them. The innocence, the incredible curiosity, the pure love and energy that I get to experience with them is something that really reinforces that inner child inside you."
On the other hand about the pressure he feels every time he plays he explained the following: "Every time I go out on court, especially in the Grand Slams and on the center courts, I feel tremendous pressure and expectations from myself, from the people who are watching me live or on TV, from the whole tennis world," said Djokovic. "It's a feeling that I'm already used to, and it's something that I also accept because it gives me more motivation to strive to make more history."
How is Stan Wawrinka coming along?
The 38-year-old experienced Swiss tennis player, currently ranked 88th in the world, has had a rather inconsistent start to the year. He fell in the first round of the Australian Open in five sets against Molcan. In February he fell in the quarterfinals of the ATP Rotterdam and ATP Marseille. He reached the round of 16 at Indian Wells. On the clay tour he fell in the second round of the ATP Monte Carlo, the first round of the ATP Banja Luka, second round of the ATP Madrid and Rome. He reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated against Humbert. At Roland Garros he fell in the second round, after two straight five-set matches. In this tournament at Wimbledon he defeated first Ruusuvuori in three sets and then in four against Argentine Etcheverry.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The world No. 1 Serb started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then went on to win the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open on his return to the tournament. At the Dubai ATP he reached the semifinals, where he ended his perfect start and cut his streak of 15 consecutive victories by suffering his first loss of the year to Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament, where he lost in the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti. In the ATP of Banja Luka he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort, he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. At Roland Garros he was proclaimed champion to lift his 23rd Grand Slam. He arrives after only one match on grass this year, last week at the Hurlingham Challenger where he defeated Tiafoe in three sets. At Wimbledon he has already defeated Cachin and Thompson in the first two matches, both in three sets.
Background
A total of 26 times Novak Djokovic and Stefan Wawrinka have faced each other with a balance of 20 wins for the Serbian and six for the Swiss. The last time they faced each other was in 2022 in the round of 16 of the Rome ATP where Djokovic won by a double 6-2. Although the last time they faced each other in a final Grand Slam was in 2019 at the US Open where the Swiss prevailed after Djokovic retired. Although they have never met at Wimbledon, even this will be the first time they will face each other on the grass surface.
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka will meet in the round of 32 at Wimbledon 2023;
