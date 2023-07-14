Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic live match, as well as the latest information from the Centre Court.
What time is Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Match?

This is the start time of the game Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic of July 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 2:30 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 27 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 1058 wins - 210 losses

Career titles: 94

Technical data - Jannik Sinner

Age: 21 years old

Place of birth: Italy

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 167 lbs (76 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2018

Record in 2023: 32 wins - 10 losses

All-time record: 158 wins - 69 losses

Career titles: 7

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic history

These two players have faced each other twice. The statistics are in favor of Novak Djokovic, who has emerged victorious in both encounters. The most recent encounter between the two took place in the previous edition of Wimbledon, where the Serbian won in five sets: 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

Novak Djokovic

For Novak Djokovic, every match is a record.The Serbian tennis player has just defeated an always demanding Andrey Rublev (Russia) in the quarterfinals with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 and 3-6.

Undoubtedly, 'Nole' will continue to be a phenomenon in this sport no matter what happens in this match and what is undoubted is that he will give more than 200% to win the place in the decisive match.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner comes to this match after defeating Russian Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals in four sets: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2. The Italian player will be looking for revenge, after that defeat suffered against his opponent this time in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 and will try to be at the height of the match to reach the final of the tournament.

The match will be played at the Central Court

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic match will be played at Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England.This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Wimbledon match: Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
