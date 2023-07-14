Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!
How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Match?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 2:30 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Age: 36 years old
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 27 wins - 4 losses
All-time record: 1058 wins - 210 losses
Career titles: 94
Technical data - Jannik Sinner
Age: 21 years old
Place of birth: Italy
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 167 lbs (76 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2018
Record in 2023: 32 wins - 10 losses
All-time record: 158 wins - 69 losses
Career titles: 7
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic history
These two players have faced each other twice. The statistics are in favor of Novak Djokovic, who has emerged victorious in both encounters. The most recent encounter between the two took place in the previous edition of Wimbledon, where the Serbian won in five sets: 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.
Novak Djokovic
For Novak Djokovic, every match is a record.The Serbian tennis player has just defeated an always demanding Andrey Rublev (Russia) in the quarterfinals with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 and 3-6.
Undoubtedly, 'Nole' will continue to be a phenomenon in this sport no matter what happens in this match and what is undoubted is that he will give more than 200% to win the place in the decisive match.
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner comes to this match after defeating Russian Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals in four sets: 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2. The Italian player will be looking for revenge, after that defeat suffered against his opponent this time in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 and will try to be at the height of the match to reach the final of the tournament.