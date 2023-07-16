Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match
Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 36 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 27 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 1058 wins - 210 losses

Career titles: 94

Technical data - Carlos Alcaraz

Age: 20 years old

Place of birth: Spain

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2018

Record in 2023: 41 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 131 wins - 35 losses

Career titles: 11

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic history

These two players have faced each other twice. The statistics are even, as each won a match. The most recent meeting between the two took place in the semifinal of Roland Garros this year, with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 and 6-1 victory for the Serbian tennis player.
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic arrives at the final match of Wimbledon 2023 with the goal of winning the title that would make him the most times winner of grand slam tournaments. The Serb defeated Jannik Sinner 3-6, 4-6, 6-7, making it clear that his level is still at a very high threshold for the challenge ahead in this match.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has fulfilled the expectations he generated around this tournament. The Spanish tennis player defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3, in a sample of his class, character and quality to play, those same qualities that today have him as the number one in the world and he will have to ratify it against the most difficult rival and in the most complex scenario that the context proposes.

The match will be played at the Central Court

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic match will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, located in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
