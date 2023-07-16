Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Wimbledon Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Live Score!
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Match?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 10:00 AM on TV Globo, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 3:00 PM on Movistar+
Mexico: 7:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 27 wins - 4 losses
All-time record: 1058 wins - 210 losses
Career titles: 94
Technical data - Carlos Alcaraz
Place of birth: Spain
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2018
Record in 2023: 41 wins - 4 losses
All-time record: 131 wins - 35 losses
Career titles: 11
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic history
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic arrives at the final match of Wimbledon 2023 with the goal of winning the title that would make him the most times winner of grand slam tournaments. The Serb defeated Jannik Sinner 3-6, 4-6, 6-7, making it clear that his level is still at a very high threshold for the challenge ahead in this match.
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz has fulfilled the expectations he generated around this tournament. The Spanish tennis player defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3, in a sample of his class, character and quality to play, those same qualities that today have him as the number one in the world and he will have to ratify it against the most difficult rival and in the most complex scenario that the context proposes.