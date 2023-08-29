Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch US Open
Photo: Disclosure/Western & Southern Open

Speak up, Djokovic!

"The first feeling I have is the thrill of returning to the biggest stadium in our sport and the liveliest and most exciting environment in tennis. I really want to play opening night on Monday. I'm really looking forward to it.   It's been two years since I played here. I don’t hold any hard feelings, last year during the tournament I felt a lot of sadness for not being here. I was sad that I couldn’t participate."

"The Grand Slams are the biggest goals I have in my career. I don't know how many I'm missing. I don’t have an end in mind for now. I understand that things are different when you study. You are 36 years old, so I need to enjoy the present, approaching each Grand Slam as if it were the last in terms of dedication. I look at every Grand Slam tournament I play as a golden opportunity to make history.”

"Carlos was playing very well. He always pushes me to the limit. I believe I do the same with him too, so we had a memorable final. It was one of the best and hardest matches I've played in three sets in my entire career. So I took my shirt off when I won, because I felt like I had won a Grand Slam, honestly. The amount of ball exchanges was so physically demanding that I got tired for the next few days.   the kind of match that motivates me to keep pushing myself in training on a daily basis. Even at the age of 36, I still have determination. I love the competition. I don’t accept defeat as an option and I give my best."

First match

  It is the first duel between the two athletes in all history.
Greatest champions

Richard Sears - 7 titles (1881-1887) - Note: The first titles of the US Open were known as "National Championship of the United States".

Bill Tilden - 7 titles (1920-1929).

Jimmy Connors - 5 titles (1974, 1976, 1978, 1982, 1983).

Pete Sampras - 5 titles (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002).

Roger Federer - 5 titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008).

Ivan Lendl - 3 titles (1985, 1986, 1987).

John McEnroe - 4 titles (1979, 1980, 1981, 1984).

Novak Djokovic -3.

Muller

Muller hasn't won a game in years. six games. The last one was in the second round of Wimbledon, before being eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz. In this negative period, the French won only one set.
Djokovic

Djokovic arrives for the confrontation with a lot of confidence. In addition to having won all the Grand Slams of the season, the Serbian returns to compete in the US Open after being prevented from entering the United States due to the coronavirus. lack of vaccination against Covid-19. 
US OPEN!

  It is one of the four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments held annually in the United States. The tournament includes events in men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles, as well as junior and wheelchair competitions. É traditionally played on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, located in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The main highlights of the US Open include the exciting tennis matches, the participation of renowned players, intense rivalries and memorable moments.   It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and attracting a large fan base.

Past winners include famous names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and many more. These players have set incredible records and stories over the years, contributing to the rich history of the US Open.

Each edition of the tournament brings new surprises and challenges, and specific results vary from year to year.   If you are looking for information about a specific edition of the US Open after September 2021, I suggest consulting up-to-date sports news sources for the latest results and highlights.

DJOKOVIC

The game will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The Alexandre Muller vs Novak Djokovic game will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a capacity of Capacidade: 23.771 people.
