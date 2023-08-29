Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
How does Corentin Moutet arrive?
The 24-year-old French player, currently ranked 72nd in the world, has not had a good year. At the Australian Open he lost in the second round against Cerúndolo. After that he did not play again until April where he lost in the first rounds of Madrid and Rome. He could not get past the second round of the Grand Slam after meeting the Russian Rublev. In his grass tour he fell in the first round of the ATP Stuttgart, Halle. He reached the quarterfinals in Mallorca, while at Wimbledon he reached the second round. After the grass Grand Slam he lost in the second round of Newport, first round of Atlanta and Washington. He did not overcome the qualifying round of the ATP Toronto, if the Cinccinnati, but was defeated in the first round. Of the 19 matches he has played in ATP this 2023 he has won six and lost 13 times.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
He started 2023 falling in the first round of the ATP Adelaide at the hands of Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. He then closed the month of February playing the ATP Doha where he reached the final, but could not win the tournament, as Daniil Medvedev won. After this tournament he resigned from the Dubai ATP to rest and arrive in the best way to the American tour. In Indian Wells he reached the round of 16 where he was knocked out by his compatriot Draper. While at the ATP Miami he fell in the first round after losing 4-6 and 5-7 against Lajovic. In the same way he was eliminated in the first round in the most recent tournament he played, the ATP Monte Carlo where he was defeated in two sets by Alex de Miñaur. He returned at the Mutua Madrid Open where he was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his history in this tournament after being surprised by the Italian Vavassori. He bounced back at the Aix Challenger where he won his first tournament in 2023. However, he just lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 where he lost to Fognini. After falling in the first round of the Bordeaux Challenger, he gave up Roland Garros to start preparing for the grass tour and it has worked out well for him. Since he arrives after winning the Challengers of Surbiton and Nottingham. However, in the London ATP he was eliminated in the first round by the Australian Alex de Miñaur. At Wimbledon he lost against Tsitsipas in a five-set match. He fell in the second round at the ATP Washington and had to withdraw from the ATP Toronto before playing against Sinner.
Background
This will be the first time that these two tennis players will face each other in history. The last time Andy Murray faced a French player was in the final of the Nottingham Challenger where he defeated Cazaux. While Moutet lost the last time he faced a British player in July in the first round of the ATP Washington.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Grandstand, a stadium that was inaugurated in August 2016 and has a capacity for 8125 spectators
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet will meet in the first round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year.
