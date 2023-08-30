Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open

ADVERTISEMENT
Alcaraz seeks an unprecedented record
Now Alcaraz will seek to be the first to defend his scepter.
The road to the title: Carlos Alcaraz
1st Round: Dominik Koepfer
2nd Round: Lloyd Harris
3rd Round: Daniel Evans
4th Round: Cameron Norrie
Quarterfinalists: Jannik Sinner
Semifinals: Casper Rudd
Final: Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm not focused on defending the title"
"I try to do exactly the same as last year, I try to train the same way I play. I'm not focused on defending the title, the points and those things".
The 20-year-old takes pressure off himself, and assures that match after match he seeks to raise his level. "I'm just focused on showing my best level, trying to improve in every training and we'll see how the tournament goes."
Dominik Koepfer- ATP 75th Ranking
In Majors, he has a 12-12 career record and no GS victories this season.
Carlos Alcaraz- ATP Rank 1
He has 2 major titles (US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023), plus 4 Masters 1000 tournaments.
Head to Head: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer
Koepfer has only one win in thirteen meetings against top 10 ATP players.