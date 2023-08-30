Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch US Open
Alcaraz seeks an unprecedented record

Since Roger Federer will reach his last US Open title in 2008, no tennis player has repeated title of this Grand Slam in consecutive years, in that period of time, New York has seen crowned as champions Juan Martin del Potro (2009), Andy Murray (2012), Marin Cilić (2014), Stanislas Wawrinka (2016), Dominic Thiem (2020), Daniil Medvedev (2021), the aforementioned Novak Djokovic (2011, 2015, 2018) and Rafa Nadal (2010, 2013, 2017 2019).

Now Alcaraz will seek to be the first to defend his scepter.

The road to the title: Carlos Alcaraz

This could be Alcaraz's path to the title.

1st Round: Dominik Koepfer
2nd Round: Lloyd Harris
3rd Round: Daniel Evans
4th Round: Cameron Norrie
Quarterfinalists: Jannik Sinner
Semifinals: Casper Rudd
Final: Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm not focused on defending the title"

Alcaraz, top favorite for the title, spoke on Monday about his expectations at the US Open, the Spaniard stated:

"I try to do exactly the same as last year, I try to train the same way I play. I'm not focused on defending the title, the points and those things". 

The 20-year-old takes pressure off himself, and assures that match after match he seeks to raise his level. "I'm just focused on showing my best level, trying to improve in every training and we'll see how the tournament goes."

Dominik Koepfer- ATP 75th Ranking

Dominik Koepfer, the 29 years old experienced German comes as world number 75 to the US Open, he has no ATP Tour titles in his career. 

In Majors, he has a 12-12 career record and no GS victories this season.

Carlos Alcaraz- ATP Rank 1

Carlos Alcaraz, the 20 year old Spaniard arrives as world number one at the US Open, accumulates 12 titles in his career, completes 29 weeks as world number one. 

He has 2 major titles (US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023), plus 4 Masters 1000 tournaments. 

Head to Head: Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer

This Tuesday's match will be the first time that these two players will face each other on the ATP Tour. 
Koepfer has only one win in thirteen meetings against top 10 ATP players. 
The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with a capacity of 23,771.
Photo: US Open
Photo: US Open
